Robert Kraft's special letter of support for local fire victim

On February 19, tragedy struck in Danbury, N.H., when a fire broke out, leaving Dean Martin with second-degree burns and killing his wife Susan.
With the 63-year-old still recovering from the injuries, his sons, Tim and Paul, decided to reach out to sports teams in the area, including the New England Patriots.
"We wanted to make sure that he knew that people were thinking about him outside of the facilities that he was in," Tim told WMUR reporter Kristen Carosa.
And just a few days ago, a letter and a few gifts arrived from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who expressed his support and empathy.
A visibly emotional Dean said, "From a guy like that, it's really awesome."
You can watch Kristen Carosa's full report at WMUR.com.