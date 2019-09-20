Samsonite Make Your Case: Defense making history?

Patriots.com's Paul Perillo says …

NO

These days we have numbers and advanced metrics to analyze and compare just about everything. Based on the first two games of the season there is no need to crunch the stats to see that the Patriots defense has been dominant is just about every way.

But that doesn't mean it will continue, and even if it does there's also more than a little nuance involved in this type of argument. The Patriots played a Miami team that is almost literally trying to lose games and a Steelers club in transition with a banged up Ben Roethlisberger. The Jets now come to town with a third-string quarterback, so the domination figures to continue.

To me, the 2004 defense was as good as it gets, even if the stats don't always say so. That team faced stiff competition and took on any and all comers in all kinds of weather. The results were generally the same every week, and certainly through the playoffs. They were stout up front with Richard Seymour, Ty Warren and Vince Wilfork and just as versatile and deep at linebacker with Mike Vrabel, Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Tedy Johnson, Roman Phfier and Rosie Colvin. The secondary had Asante Samuel, Rodney Harrison, Eugene Wilson and Ty Law before he got hurt midway through the season). They dealt with injuries and just continued to dominate and ultimately won it all.

If this group can maintain it's solid play throughout, then maybe I will change my tune. Until then, I'll stick with 2004 as the benchmark of Belichick defenses.