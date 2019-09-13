Samsonite Make Your Case: Flores' familiarity an issue?

The Patriots have dominated the NFL for the better part of the last two decades but one venue where that hasn't been the case is Miami. Whether going against solid Dolphins teams that have been in playoff contention or ones that have long since been eliminated, the Patriots never seem to play their best in the sweltering heat of South Florida.

They will get another chance to do so on Sunday, and there will be another potential element to deal with as former linebackers coach Brian Flores will be in his second game as Miami's boss. At times over the years these situations haven't worked out well for New England.

Back in 2006, the Jets topped the Patriots in Foxborough when Eric Mangini managed to beat his former boss in his first game against him. Josh McDaniels did so as well in 2009 when he was coaching the Broncos. Last season, Matt Patricia enjoyed victory in Week 3 when his Lions topped New England in his first season in Detroit.