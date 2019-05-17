Samsonite Make Your Case: Time for Draft Lottery?

But the buzz around the NBA's lottery might be too intoxicating for the NFL to pass up. This week we take a look at the possibilities and decide if it would be a good idea. Simply, should the NFL create a draft lottery?

Truth be told, Andy and I don't believe it would make a lot of sense. We both think the NFL should continue with its practice of giving the worst teams the best picks. That way it ensures the best possibility of helping those teams improve, which creates a stronger league where all of its members have a chance to win.

Overall, we're not fans of fabricating excitement for things that really don't deserve any more attention than they get. The draft order is one such example so we hope they don't change a thing.