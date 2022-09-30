Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

LaFleur also has vertical RPO designs where receivers run the seams, and Rodgers is excellent at reading and stressing the defense's eye discipline, thanks to great fakes at the mesh point.

New England's first priority as a defense is to shut down the under-center sequencing, whether that's through their five-man fronts or maybe a return to a 4-3 tilt front (6-1). Then, deciding what they'd rather Green Bay pass or run off RPOs will help them dictate the quarterback's read.

If the Patriots can slow down the Packers on early downs, they have a chance to limit Green Bay's offense by forcing them into a traditional drop-back passing game. The scheme, and the quarterback, will beat you. But the receivers will not.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Patriots Interior O-Line vs. Packers DT Kenny Clark

Watching film of Packers-Bucs, Clark was easily the most noticeable player on either side of the ball for Green Bay. He has excellent quickness into the gap and upper-body power to displace blockers. Clark gave both of Tampa's starting guards problems with two sacks and three run stops, including Shaq Mason. Tough test for Cole Strange.

2. Patriots RT Isaiah Wynn vs. Packers EDGE Rashan Gary

If the Patriots are going to win by running the ball, they'll need to win up front, and Gary is another pocket-denting disruptor who has great playing strength. With six total pressures allowed and four penalties in the last two games, Wynn has Marcus Cannon breathing down his neck. The Pats need more down-to-down focus from their right tackle. Wynn is solid when he's locked in, but there are too many plays where he's not totally engaged.

3. Patriots CB Jonathan Jones vs. Packers WR Randall Cobb