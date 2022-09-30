Scouting the Packers: How Patriots Rushing Attack Can Lead the Way in Green Bay

The Patriots are heading to historic Lambeau Field for a matchup against the reigning league MVP likely without their starting quarterback.
On the surface, it sounds like an incredibly daunting task for backup Brian Hoyer to lead New England to a win over Aaron Rodgers this week. But this isn't last year's number one seed in the NFC at the peak of its power.
Green Bay's offense and Rodgers's frustration with a new-look group of pass-catchers minus Davante Adams has 2019 Patriots vibes; an all-time great quarterback still capable of playing at an elite level trying to elevate an average skill group. Even with Rodgers under center, the Packers are a middling 13th in pass DVOA and 27th in points per game through three weeks (16.0).
Although nobody would take a matchup against Rodgers lightly, there's a formula for the Patriots. Typically, we wouldn't vouch for this as a long-term sustainable offense in today's NFL. But the Pats have a clear advantage with their running game versus the Packers run defense. Yep, it's ball control, pound the rock, and limit Rodgers's possessions type of game.
New England's rushing attack has been one of the league's best through three weeks: the top-ranked rush offense in DVOA, one of nine times with a positive rush EPA per play, and led by two top-15 running backs in DYAR this season (Defense-adjusted yards above replacement).
With Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson touting the rock, the Pats have ditched the outside zone experiment from this summer and are rolling with what is working. Instead, inside zone is their most frequently called running play in the first three games of the season.
In inside zone, the offensive line comes off the ball with a 45-degree step rather than a 90-degree step towards the sideline in outside zone. With the running back's path aiming away from the tight end, the backside combination block sets up interior cutback lanes for the ball carrier.
PATRIOTS OFFENSE BY RUN CONCEPT
THIS SEASON, VIA PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS
|RUN CONCEPT
|RUSH ATTEMPTS
|RUSH AVERAGE
|INSIDE ZONE
|20
|5.0
|POWER/COUNTER
|14
|5.6
|MAN/DUO
|13
|3.5
|PULL LEAD/TOSS
|10
|5.3
Note: Man/Duo frequently used in short-yardage situations (53.8% success rate)
The Patriots are averaging 5.0 yards per rush on 20 inside zone attempts this season. Besides calling more inside zone, the Patriots still feature duo (man), power, counter, and crack tosses at a productive clip.
This week, it just so happens that the Packers run defense ranks dead-last in DVOA and allows 4.9 yards per rush (24th in NFL). Although it's a small sample size, the Bears running backs ran for 160 yards on 21 attempts two weeks ago using toss schemes to get away from Green Bay's stout interior defensive line. Along those same lines, the Packers have played lighter boxes with two-sigh shells with more regularity this season.
Even before Mac Jones's injury, Stevenson has arguably been New England's most dynamic offensive weapon, and Harris is no slouch either. The duo should be featured in this offense in general, especially without QB1 and in a favorable matchup.
When the Patriots have to go to the air on early downs, expect their RPO package to make appearances to give Hoyer easy throws at the line of scrimmage. Plus, simple quick-game concepts such as slant-flat or short curl-flat combinations could serve as useful early-down passing plays.
If the Patriots need an explosive play, isolating their vertical threats in DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor for fades down the sidelines are low-risk throws that won't force Hoyer to put the ball into tight windows between the numbers.
There's a formula for New England to keep this game competitive with Hoyer serving as a game manager, and they caught Rodgers and the Packers at the right time.
Still, head coach Bill Belichick's defense needs a good plan against another superstar quarterback.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE VS. PACKERS OFFENSE
The Packers passing offense has several statistical trends that explain where they are right now as a group, especially since we know the quarterback isn't the problem.
Green Bay is averaging only 6.0 yards on traditional drop-back passes (22nd in NFL), and Rodgers's passer rating under pressure has plummeted to 45.5 (28th), which are usually signs that chemistry and receiver separation are an issue. Furthermore, Rodgers is on pace to set a new career-low in average target depth (5.6) and only has three completions of 20-plus air yards. In other words, this Packers offense isn't a vertical passing attack.
However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur dials up either play-action or a run-pass option on over 40 percent of drop-backs to help the skill players create openings through scheme and Rodgers's quick decision-making.
As a member of the Shanahan tree, the roots of the Packers offense are in their under-center wide zone and bootleg system. LaFleur builds compliments off these looks to sequence their run plays with bootleg actions. They'll run wide zone and toss schemes, then bootleg in either direction where the horizontal stress often opens up the "slide" route coming across the formation against the flow.
Green Bay is also eighth in the league in run-pass option frequency, using two different RPOs where Rodgers can find the numbers advantage.
The Packers love their bubble or flare screens off these run-pass actions, giving Rodgers the option to quickly flick the ball outside to the screen if the defense puts the numbers in the box. When the defense puts three defenders over the screen, it converts into big plays on the ground.
LaFleur also has vertical RPO designs where receivers run the seams, and Rodgers is excellent at reading and stressing the defense's eye discipline, thanks to great fakes at the mesh point.
New England's first priority as a defense is to shut down the under-center sequencing, whether that's through their five-man fronts or maybe a return to a 4-3 tilt front (6-1). Then, deciding what they'd rather Green Bay pass or run off RPOs will help them dictate the quarterback's read.
If the Patriots can slow down the Packers on early downs, they have a chance to limit Green Bay's offense by forcing them into a traditional drop-back passing game. The scheme, and the quarterback, will beat you. But the receivers will not.
KEY MATCHUPS
1. Patriots Interior O-Line vs. Packers DT Kenny Clark
Watching film of Packers-Bucs, Clark was easily the most noticeable player on either side of the ball for Green Bay. He has excellent quickness into the gap and upper-body power to displace blockers. Clark gave both of Tampa's starting guards problems with two sacks and three run stops, including Shaq Mason. Tough test for Cole Strange.
2. Patriots RT Isaiah Wynn vs. Packers EDGE Rashan Gary
If the Patriots are going to win by running the ball, they'll need to win up front, and Gary is another pocket-denting disruptor who has great playing strength. With six total pressures allowed and four penalties in the last two games, Wynn has Marcus Cannon breathing down his neck. The Pats need more down-to-down focus from their right tackle. Wynn is solid when he's locked in, but there are too many plays where he's not totally engaged.
3. Patriots CB Jonathan Jones vs. Packers WR Randall Cobb
Although rookie Romeo Dubbs leads the Packers in most receiving categories, it still feels like Cobb is Rodgers's go-to guy on third down and gotta-have-it situations. Jones has done a remarkable job transitioning to the outside this season but could return to the slot more this week for man coverage matchups against Cobb.