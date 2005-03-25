Seahawks sign CB Herndon, WR Jurevicius

KIRKLAND, Wash. (March 25, 2005) -- Seattle signed cornerback Kelly Herndon after the Denver Broncos failed to match an offer sheet to the restricted free agent. The Seahawks also added veteran receiver Joe Jurevicius.
Seattle signed Herndon to the offer March 17, and the Broncos had a week to match. Though they declined, the Seahawks won't give up a draft choice because Herndon joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2001.
Herndon played 45 games, starting 27, after signing with Denver in 2001. An undrafted free agent in 1999 who spent time in camp with San Francisco and the New York Giants, he signed a multiyear contract with Seattle.
Jurevicius, a seven-year veteran who signed a one-year deal, had 27 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 10 games, making three starts.
Seattle also waived safety Arnold Parker and guard Dustin Kroeker.
