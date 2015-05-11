Sebastian Vollmer meets Berlin fan club president

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 11, 2015 at 08:23 AM
This is a 2016 photo of Tyler Gaffney of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Wednesday, May 25, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20150511-berlinpatriots2.jpg

Last week, Sebastian Vollmer took time out from training to say "hallo" to one of the Patriots biggest fans from his home country of Germany.

Sebastian greeted Dirk Salfemeier, who made a special pilgrimage to Gillette Stadium while vacationing in New England. The two chatted for a few minutes before Sebastian recorded a message for Dirk to share with all the Patriots fans in Germany. He also got to take a look at a special banner representing the team's fan base in the European country. The banner was a gift for the PFW crew, who helped arrange the meeting.

20150511-berlinpatriots.jpg

Dirk is the president of New Berlin Patriots, a popular fan club based in Berlin, Germany, that has been active since 2005. During the football season, the group gets together every Sunday at a local Irish pub to watch the Patriots play, despite the time difference. They are also part of a larger coalition of German Patriots fan clubs comprising more than 1,300 members. 

To find a fan club in your area or start your own group, check out the Official Patriots Fan Club Registry.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

