Sebastian Vollmer meets Berlin fan club president

Last week, Sebastian Vollmer took time out from training to say "hallo" to one of the Patriots biggest fans from his home country of Germany.

Sebastian greeted Dirk Salfemeier, who made a special pilgrimage to Gillette Stadium while vacationing in New England. The two chatted for a few minutes before Sebastian recorded a message for Dirk to share with all the Patriots fans in Germany. He also got to take a look at a special banner representing the team's fan base in the European country. The banner was a gift for the PFW crew, who helped arrange the meeting.