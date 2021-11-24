Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

The NFL announced 26 semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer and two Patriots, Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork, are among those under consideration.

For Seymour, who just entered the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this year, this is his fifth time as a semifinalist as the long-time defensive stalwart hopes to finally get over the hump this time around. Seymour has been a Hall of Fame finalist four times. He played in five Pro Bowls while with the Patriots and was also named First-Team All-Pro in three-straight seasons from 2003-2005, while logging 39 sacks in eight seasons with New England. He was a part of four Super Bowl teams and won three championships.

Wilfork makes the semifinals in his first season of Hall of Fame eligibility. He played 11 years in New England after being a first-round selection in 2004 and won one championship with the team in 2014. After entering the league as primarily a nose tackle, Wilfork's versatility emerged later in his career as he became a moveable chess piece capable of playing anywhere on New England's defensive line. The big man even logged three interceptions in his career, illustrating just how much of an impact he made.