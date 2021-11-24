Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

Nov 24, 2021 at 02:27 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Former Patriots DL Richard Seymour (93) and DT Vince Wilfork (75). Photos by David Silverman and Keith Nordstrom.
The NFL announced 26 semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer and two Patriots, Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork, are among those under consideration.

For Seymour, who just entered the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this year, this is his fifth time as a semifinalist as the long-time defensive stalwart hopes to finally get over the hump this time around. Seymour has been a Hall of Fame finalist four times. He played in five Pro Bowls while with the Patriots and was also named First-Team All-Pro in three-straight seasons from 2003-2005, while logging 39 sacks in eight seasons with New England. He was a part of four Super Bowl teams and won three championships.

Wilfork makes the semifinals in his first season of Hall of Fame eligibility. He played 11 years in New England after being a first-round selection in 2004 and won one championship with the team in 2014. After entering the league as primarily a nose tackle, Wilfork's versatility emerged later in his career as he became a moveable chess piece capable of playing anywhere on New England's defensive line. The big man even logged three interceptions in his career, illustrating just how much of an impact he made.

Rodney Harrison was a notable omission from the semifinalists, after making the cut last season. Seven first-time nominees were among the group announced on Wednesday, pushing the well-deserving Harrison off of the list, even after an impassioned plea from former Patriots personnel man Scott Pioli.

