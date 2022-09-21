Sharon's Dave Morse Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Following a come-from-behind 40-28 victory over Westborough last weekend to improve to 2-0, Sharon High School's Dave Morse has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2022 season.

Coach Morse, currently in his 12th year as head coach of the Sharon football team, guided the team to their first 2-0 start since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2012. Westborough took an early 14-0 lead, but Sharon outscored the Rangers 34-14 in the last three frames to secure the victory.

Patriots, College, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Sharon Eagles captains and coaching staff Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach Morse. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston. The episode will be posted and archived Friday night on Patriots.com.

"The Sharon Eagles have depth and toughness," said Tippett. "Now that they are playing in the Independent League, I expect that Coach Morse will field a very competitive Eagles team this year."

The Eagles will look to continue their winning streak this Friday against Dover-Sherborn, who also hold a 2-0 record.

This is the 27th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2022 season marks the 11th year that the Patriots have sent Tippett to present the award to the coach at their school.

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

Fans are encouraged to nominate any New England high school head coach who leads a team to an exceptional win, a record-breaking performance or reaches a personal career milestone by emailing nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Patriots High School Coach of the Week award.