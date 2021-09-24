So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

So, you're going to a Patriots at Gillette Stadium this season. Allow us to extend you an early welcome to the home of the Patriots, where history has been made time and time again.

Whether you are a seasoned veteran at the Foxborough game day experience or a first-timer, a lot has changed since the last full season where fans could attend a game in person. The world looks different, and of course, some things have changed at Gillette Stadium too.

GETTING HERE

If you are driving to Foxborough, official Gillette Stadium parking lots open to the public four hours before kickoff, including the new "Delayed Exit Lot." Ticket holders have the option to register for free parking in Lot 55. The secured parking lot will allow fans to exit 75-minutes after the game ends in exchange for free parking. If you leave prior to the 75-minutes, you will be charged for parking. You can learn more about the new program here.

Using GPS apps is strongly discouraged on game days. With traffic restrictions and road closures on local roads before and after games, using these apps can hurt more than they help. Use I-95 when coming from the north or I-495 when coming from the south, east and west to access Gillette Stadium from Route 1. Click here for detailed directions.

All stadium-side parking lots are now prepaid only. Ticket holders may also purchase parking for the entire season. For 10 percent off, you can have a guaranteed stadium-side spot in either Lots 3, 14,16 or 20. You can learn more about the program here.

For those choosing to use a rideshare app, Lot 15 is the designated parking lot, near Bass Pro Shops.

For Patriots home games, the MBTA offers services from both Boston and Providence. If you are coming from Boston, you can board the train at South Station, Back Bay and Dedham Corp. The train from Providence now leaves from Providence Station. The trains arrive 90-minutes prior to kickoff. The NFL clear bag policy is in effect for the train ride over, so plan accordingly.

WHAT TO DO

Tailgating is a rite of passage for football fans, but if you would rather skip the preparation and cleanup, there are plenty of options at Patriot Place. Whether you're looking for a burger, pizza, seafood, sushi or a pregame drink, you can find something to fit your needs between Red Robin, Bar Louie, Skipjack's, Citizen Crust, Tavolino, Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, Six String, Scorpion Bar and more. There are also quicker, on-the-go options, like Achilito's Taqueria, Five Guys and Capriotti's.

Patriot Place recently added designated outdoor refreshment areas or "DORA Zones." Guests will be able to buy takeout food and alcoholic beverages from Patriot Place restaurants to enjoy outside in the DORA Zones while taking in the ambience on a game day. The two DORA Zones are open on game days, as well as daily from noon to 9 p.m. and are located on either end of Patriot Place. One is located near the grand staircase near Bar Louie and Skipjacks, while the other is located by the Renaissance Hotel and Hilton Garden Inn.