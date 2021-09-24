Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 26 - 10:40 AM

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Saints

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

Sep 24, 2021 at 03:25 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

gs pdc
Photo by David Silverman

So, you're going to a Patriots at Gillette Stadium this season. Allow us to extend you an early welcome to the home of the Patriots, where history has been made time and time again.

Whether you are a seasoned veteran at the Foxborough game day experience or a first-timer, a lot has changed since the last full season where fans could attend a game in person. The world looks different, and of course, some things have changed at Gillette Stadium too.

GETTING HERE

If you are driving to Foxborough, official Gillette Stadium parking lots open to the public four hours before kickoff, including the new "Delayed Exit Lot." Ticket holders have the option to register for free parking in Lot 55. The secured parking lot will allow fans to exit 75-minutes after the game ends in exchange for free parking. If you leave prior to the 75-minutes, you will be charged for parking. You can learn more about the new program here.

Using GPS apps is strongly discouraged on game days. With traffic restrictions and road closures on local roads before and after games, using these apps can hurt more than they help. Use I-95 when coming from the north or I-495 when coming from the south, east and west to access Gillette Stadium from Route 1. Click here for detailed directions.

All stadium-side parking lots are now prepaid only. Ticket holders may also purchase parking for the entire season. For 10 percent off, you can have a guaranteed stadium-side spot in either Lots 3, 14,16 or 20. You can learn more about the program here.

For those choosing to use a rideshare app, Lot 15 is the designated parking lot, near Bass Pro Shops.

For Patriots home games, the MBTA offers services from both Boston and Providence. If you are coming from Boston, you can board the train at South Station, Back Bay and Dedham Corp. The train from Providence now leaves from Providence Station. The trains arrive 90-minutes prior to kickoff. The NFL clear bag policy is in effect for the train ride over, so plan accordingly.

WHAT TO DO

Tailgating is a rite of passage for football fans, but if you would rather skip the preparation and cleanup, there are plenty of options at Patriot Place. Whether you're looking for a burger, pizza, seafood, sushi or a pregame drink, you can find something to fit your needs between Red Robin, Bar Louie, Skipjack's, Citizen Crust, Tavolino, Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, Six String, Scorpion Bar and more. There are also quicker, on-the-go options, like Achilito's Taqueria, Five Guys and Capriotti's.

Patriot Place recently added designated outdoor refreshment areas or "DORA Zones." Guests will be able to buy takeout food and alcoholic beverages from Patriot Place restaurants to enjoy outside in the DORA Zones while taking in the ambience on a game day. The two DORA Zones are open on game days, as well as daily from noon to 9 p.m. and are located on either end of Patriot Place. One is located near the grand staircase near Bar Louie and Skipjacks, while the other is located by the Renaissance Hotel and Hilton Garden Inn.

If you're looking for some pregame entertainment, Splitsville offers bowling lanes, and the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon is open on game days. Be sure to check there are no pregame events being hosted that may impact game day hours. Of course, you can get some shopping done while you're here, as well. The Patriots ProShop and the Patriots ProShop Collection in Patriot Place are open on game days.

GETTING IN THE STADIUM

For the 2021 season, Gillette Stadium has switched over entirely to mobile ticketing. To ease the process on game day, guests should download the Gillette Stadium app and log in. Here is a helpful guide for accessing and transferring mobile tickets.

For those needing to stop by the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office, it can be found across the way from the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon at the North end zone entrance. The ticket office is open four hours before kick off through halftime.

One pre-approved clear bag per guest will be allowed inside the stadium. Please note reduced wristlet size for 2021. Heated jackets and umbrellas are also prohibited. You can check the guidelines here.

Those are vaccinated are not required to wear masks inside Gillette Stadium, but it is strongly recommended those are not fully vaccinated mask up. Hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the stadium.

ONCE YOU'RE IN THE STADIUM

Since the last season Patriots fans were in the stands, much has changed in terms of concessions at Gillette Stadium. The South End Zone concourse is now "The Commons," a communal hub featuring brand new concessions and an additional, revamped ProShop. Section 110 and 113 are home to Zippin' Grab-n-Go, a self-service market that allows for expedited food and drinks.

You can see what concessions offer and where they are located here.

Gillette Stadium is now an entirely cashless venue. Only contactless payment options will be accepted within the stadium. Guests will be able to use Cash-to-Card kiosks to convert cash to Visa prepaid cards. For more information on our Cash-to-Card kiosks, click here.

Finally and most importantly, once you're inside Gillette Stadium, enjoy the game.

Related Content

news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
news

Patriots react to Damien Harris's electric touchdown run

Damien Harris and his teammates react to his electric 26-yard touchdown run. 
news

Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

In his weekly media availability, Mac Jones explained how focusing on breathing calms him in-game. 
news

Davon Godchaux dedicated to giving back to Louisiana hometown and in his new NFL city 

Davon Godchaux hosted his first event in Boston and is running a fundraiser to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in his Louisiana hometown. 
news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Patriots teammates have fun trash talking in 'Family Feud' style charity event. 
news

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones threw his first touchdown pass in the NFL on Sunday, but he wasn't looking for a souvenir. 
news

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

The Mayor of Flavortown weighs in on the start of the NFL season. 
news

Lawrence Guy shares tips for a plant-based diet with 'GQ'

Lawrence Guy says gradually adding more plant-based options into his diet was the key to his vegan success.
news

Kraft Family Foundation gives grant to Boston Cathedral High School's football program 

The Kraft Family Foundation grant will support the South End prep school's football program. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/24

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon 9/24: 'We've got to harass Winston on every snap'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Jakob Johnson 9/24: 'You can really feel the energy on gameday'

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski on the Saints 9/24: 'We've got our hands full this week'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 9/24: 'Everybody has to do their jobs'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Bill Belichick on Sean Payton 9/24: 'He operates so quickly with so many different variables'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Adrian Phillips

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots safety Adrian Phillips to discuss the Patriots week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising