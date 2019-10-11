Stock Watch: Bolden, Meyers help Patriots depleted offense

STOCK DOWN

1. Offensive line - After a rough performance last week against the Redskins, the Patriots offensive line struggled to bounce back. The offensive line has been one of the main reasons the Patriots have struggled to run the ball this season. Tonight was no different. Newhouse continues to struggle filling the void at left tackle but the blame can't all be put on him. Week after week, the offensive line looks overmatched. The line let up three sacks on the night.

2. Injuries - The Patriots have 11 days to prepare for their next game against the New York Jets, and they will certainly need it after the injuries they sustained. Patrick Chung, who was dealing with a heel injury last week, injured his chest early on in the game. He did not return. Similarly, Josh Gordon suffered a knee injury and did not return although he did ride the exercise bike for much of the game. Jakob Johnson and Dont'a Hightower sustained shoulder injuries. J.C. Jackson and Matt LaCosse also suffered knee injuries. Jackson did not return while LaCosse did but only briefly.