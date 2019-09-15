Stock Watch: Patriots defense leads the way in Miami

5. Adam Butler - The third year defensive tackle had a great game. In the first quarter, Butler sacked quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and in the second quarter he batted away a pass. Later in the game, Butler added another sack to his stat line. It was a great day for Butler.

6. Phillip Dorsett - So far, Dorsett has made quite the jump this season. After coming off his first multiple touchdown game in Week 1, Dorsett followed it up with a three catch day for for 39 yards. The numbers might not stand out, but the catches Dorsett made were important. He was reliable too, and caught every ball Brady threw his way.

STOCK DOWN

1. Injuries - Isaiah Wynn left the game during the Patriots second offensive drive of the game with a foot injury. After spending time in the blue medical tent, Wynn headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the game. Marshall Newhouse, who got the start at right tackle, moved over to the left side to replace Wynn. Korey Cunningham took over at right tackle. In the second half, Patrick Chung went down with, what appeared to be a groin injury. He spent time in the medical tent and returned to the game. Tight end Matt LaCosse appeared to be dealing with some sort of lower body injury. LaCosse played through it but his limp was apparent. James Develin spent time in the blue medical tent but was able to return.