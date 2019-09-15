Stock Watch: Patriots defense leads the way in Miami

Miami Gardens, Fla - The Patriots had their first road test of the 2019 season in steamy Miami. All eyes were on Antonio Brown in his Patriots' debut but the story today was the defense as the Patriots defeated Miami by a final score of 43-0. Here's what we can take away from Sunday's performance.
STOCK UP
1. Sony Michel - After a sub par performance last week, Michel got off to a hot start this week and put the Patriots on the board first with a goal line rush into the end zone for a touchdown. Michel rushed for 85 yards, and he looked strong. It seemed like he had an extra gear that he didn't have in 2018.
2. Stephon Gilmore - Another game, another impressive performance for Gilmore. It seems like each game, the cornerback gets better and better. Today, Gilmore reached a milestone. He scored his first NFL touchdown after intercepting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Earlier in the game, Gilmore had another impressive play when he tipped a pass right into the hands of Devin McCourty for a Patriots' interception.
3. Defense - Two weeks in to the 2019 season, and the Patriots defense has yet to give up a touchdown. Today, the defense didn't Give up any type of score. It was a remarkable performance for the Patriots defensive unit. They had four interceptions, two pick sixes, and sacked the quarterback seven times.
4. Antonio Brown - In his first drive as a Patriot, Brown made an instant impact. Brady found him three times on the opening drive, for 36 yards. Later in the first half, Brady connected with Brown on a 20-yard pass in the end zone for his first touchdown as a Patriot. During the second half, the Brady to Brown connection lost some momentum as the two struggled to sync up in the red zone. This shows that talent aside, playing in a new system and for a new quarterback takes time to adjust.
5. Adam Butler - The third year defensive tackle had a great game. In the first quarter, Butler sacked quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and in the second quarter he batted away a pass. Later in the game, Butler added another sack to his stat line. It was a great day for Butler.
6. Phillip Dorsett - So far, Dorsett has made quite the jump this season. After coming off his first multiple touchdown game in Week 1, Dorsett followed it up with a three catch day for for 39 yards. The numbers might not stand out, but the catches Dorsett made were important. He was reliable too, and caught every ball Brady threw his way.
STOCK DOWN
1. Injuries - Isaiah Wynn left the game during the Patriots second offensive drive of the game with a foot injury. After spending time in the blue medical tent, Wynn headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the game. Marshall Newhouse, who got the start at right tackle, moved over to the left side to replace Wynn. Korey Cunningham took over at right tackle. In the second half, Patrick Chung went down with, what appeared to be a groin injury. He spent time in the medical tent and returned to the game. Tight end Matt LaCosse appeared to be dealing with some sort of lower body injury. LaCosse played through it but his limp was apparent. James Develin spent time in the blue medical tent but was able to return.
2. Stephen Gostkowski - It was a rough day for the kicker as he missed a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter. Later in the game, he missed two extra points.