Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown 

Jakobi Meyers scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday, and no one was happier than his teammates.

Coming into the game against the Browns, Meyers set an NFL record for most receiving yards without a touchdown with 1,522, but that changed late in fourth quarter on a pass from Brian Hoyer. An 11-yard touchdown catch and run, and just like that, Meyers's touchdown-less streak is over.

As he leapt into the end zone, the Patriots bench cleared. His teammates weren't going to let him celebrate this moment alone, and after the game, Meyers said that was the best part about scoring.

"Honestly, the fact that everybody's celebrating with me means more than touchdown," Meyers said. "I feel like it says a lot about your teammates what they think of you and just the fact they were all there. I know they've been waiting on it. They've been real patient."

Even though he wasn't the one to throw the pass, Mac Jones was one of the first to greet Meyers in the end zone.

"I told him today, I was like, you're going to score before the game – I didn't know it was going to come from Hoyer," Jones said with a laugh. "It was great. I was super excited ... I think Jakobi is a great teammate and he's a great team player and that's much deserved and he's going to get more. From here, hopefully we just keep stacking them up and there will be a bunch."

Jones wasn't alone in his praise for Meyers. Fellow receiver Kendrick Bourne was pumped to see Meyers finally get his first touchdown.

"It was just the highlight of the game, man, how it was all going and then to end that way with him getting his first," Bourne said. "Congrats to my guy. He's been working so hard. He works hard every day, and he deserves it. I told him he might go on a touchdown streak now."