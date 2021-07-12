Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jul 12 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Ted Karras earns Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete award, carries on family legacy 

Jul 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The Karras name is a storied one in the NFL. Ted Karras III follows the path of a career in football set forth by his father, his grandfather and his great uncles. This month, Ted again followed in his family's footsteps.

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association [Order of AHEPA] named its 2021 Hall of Fame class and honorees, and Ted was announced as the 2021 Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete Award.

Agganis, known as "The Golden Greek," was a multi-sport athlete, playing for the Boston Red Sox in the 1950s. Agganis passed away suddenly at 26 due to a pulmonary embolism. The former Boston University quarterback was born and raised in Lynn, Mass., and made a career playing for his hometown team. Even though Agganis died tragically and so young, his legacy is long-lasting.

When he heard that he was named the 2021 Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete, Karras said he was honored.

"It's pretty cool to get his namesake award," Karras said. "I was pretty taken aback when I got this to be honest. This is something I take very seriously."

As a fellow Greek-American and New England athlete, this honor already means a great deal to Karras. It means even more when he considers his family's own ties to the Order of AHEPA. His great uncle, Pro Football Hall of Famer Alex Karras, earned the same honor in 1957, and Alex, his grandfather Ted Karras Sr. and another great uncle Louis Karras are all members of the AHEPA Athletics Hall of Fame.

"It's cool to keep the legacy going. Such a big part of my life has been football. Looking at family members my whole life and hearing their stories of playing in the NFL, it's something I always wanted to do," Karras said. "Now with the Order of AHEPA, it's a great pleasure of mine to continue kind of the Greek legacy too. My great grandfather came over from Greece in the early 1900s. We've always been in athletics since. I feel very blessed to be still playing football just in general. It's been the realization of a lot of my life goals. I still have more to accomplish, but this has been great."

The Order of AHEPA was founded in 1922 with the originally intention of helping Greeks in America assimilate, gain citizenship and combat prejudice. As it evolved, it shifted its focus to philanthropy, education and celebrating Hellenic identities of Greek people around the world. Karras credits Gregory Stamos, the chairman of AHEPA's Hellenic Athletic Hall of Fame, with leading the push to get Alex Karras in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was posthumously inducted in 2020.

Karras emphasized that the Order of AHEPA has meant a great deal to his family and done so much for them. Even though he won't be able to attend the awards ceremony in Athens this summer as it conflicts with training camp, he said it is a huge moment to share with his family from an organization that is deeply intertwined with their own legacy.

"I want to make my family proud for sure, and this is something that can quantify that. It's a very special award from a very illustrious institution and one with a very big community," Ted said. "The Greek community is obviously big. This is a huge organization and to be involved with them is enough. Then to be recognized for my family with our family name, I'm very honored to continue that and to carry the flag."

Related Content

news

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Devin McCourty joined a panel last week to discuss voter rights of incarcerated people in Massachusetts. 
news

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

A chance encounter led to an experience siblings Ian and Mariela Bonson will never forget, and Ian knew he needed to express his gratitude for Robert Kraft's random act of kindness. 
news

Watch Hunter and Parker Henry's Gillette Stadium gender reveal reaction 

Hunter Henry and his wife Parker are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the couple found out the gender of their baby in epic fashion. 
news

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

Carl Nassib shared with the world that he is gay on Monday, and Julian Edelman was one of many current and former NFL players to express his support.
news

How the Patriots Foundation's long-lasting partnership with local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues came to be 

In 2017, the Patriots became the first NFL team to sponsor the Gay Bowl, and four years later, the partnership with two local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues is going strong. 
news

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

Brandon Bolden took to Instagram to share why he changed his jersey to No. 25. 
news

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy made a name for themselves in the foster care community over four season. Now in their second New England stint, they're hungry to do even more. 
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Kendrick Bourne wastes no time diving into work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. 
news

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Shaq Mason's love for basketball turned into something special for his hometown of Columbia, Tenn. 
news

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Chris Hogan reflects on his return to Gillette Stadium with the Premier Lacrosse League. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Ted Karras earns Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete award, carries on family legacy 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising