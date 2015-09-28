Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

AFC Playoff Picture

Press Pass: Bills Mafia

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

The most stylish Patriots, according to Julian Edelman

Sep 28, 2015 at 10:05 AM
Briana Palma

Notebook: High school championships a nice flashback for Harris

Damien Harris 12/4: "We know what the formula is for us"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Saturday, December 4th, 2021.

Deatrich Wise Jr. on on Josh Allen 12/4: "Looking forward to keeping him in the pocket"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots pivotal divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills and look back at their performance against the Tennessee Titans. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Damien Harris.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Tennessee Titans and look ahead to the Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, see the many sides of Renaissance man Justin Bethel. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Nick Folk, and Coach Belichick highlights all 3 phases in the Patriots big win over the Titans. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

David Andrews 12/3: "The biggest thing is just practice and consistency"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
