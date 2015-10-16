The New England Patriots are seeking Boston Marathon runners

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 16, 2015 at 03:03 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For the eighth consecutive year, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will serve as an official charity of the 2016 Boston Marathon. 

2014_pats_marathon_team.jpg

As part of their selection, the Foundation has received a limited number of fundraising bibs to allow runners to represent their team in the historic race. All runners are required to raise a minimum of $5,000 with all proceeds supporting the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. 

The funds raised by the team will be earmarked for the 2016 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, which honors volunteers from across the New England region. Myra Kraft Community MVP winners are recognized for their leadership, dedication and a commitment to bettering their communities during a luncheon at Gillette Stadium with a donation made in their name to the nonprofit organization for which they volunteer.

Over the years, the Foundation has had first-time runners, lifetime marathoners, season ticket members, avid Patriots fans and more. Those who are selected to join the Patriots team will receive an official Patriots Boston Marathon team uniform, training from a marathon coach, access to training runs, fundraising tips from the Foundation, fundraising incentives and more.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation are currently accepting applications on a rolling basis. For more information on the New England Patriots Boston Marathon team, visit www.patriots.com/community/marathon-team

About the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation
The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the nonprofit organization established by the Kraft family in 1994 to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants and the donation of signed memorabilia to charitable causes, as well as from Patriots players who offer their direct support by appearing at charity functions throughout the year. The Foundation's primary goal is to support programs that aid the youth and families of the New England region by assisting programs that foster cultural diversity, education, family and health. The Foundation has taken special interest in youth programs that encourage education, creativity and development of character.  For more information about the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, please visit www.patriots.com/community.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

