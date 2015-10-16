The New England Patriots are seeking Boston Marathon runners

As part of their selection, the Foundation has received a limited number of fundraising bibs to allow runners to represent their team in the historic race. All runners are required to raise a minimum of $5,000 with all proceeds supporting the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

The funds raised by the team will be earmarked for the 2016 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, which honors volunteers from across the New England region. Myra Kraft Community MVP winners are recognized for their leadership, dedication and a commitment to bettering their communities during a luncheon at Gillette Stadium with a donation made in their name to the nonprofit organization for which they volunteer.

Over the years, the Foundation has had first-time runners, lifetime marathoners, season ticket members, avid Patriots fans and more. Those who are selected to join the Patriots team will receive an official Patriots Boston Marathon team uniform, training from a marathon coach, access to training runs, fundraising tips from the Foundation, fundraising incentives and more.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation are currently accepting applications on a rolling basis. For more information on the New England Patriots Boston Marathon team, visit www.patriots.com/community/marathon-team.