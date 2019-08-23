Third and short: Patriots make quick work of Carolina

Without most of his pass-catching weapons, QB Tom Brady had to rely on veteran Phillip Dorsett as his security blanket, and No. 13 came through, catching all seven passes thrown to him on the night. After the game, Brady told reporters he loves playing with Dorsett, who couldn't suit up against Tennessee last week because of a minor injury.

"It means a lot to me," the receiver acknowledged. "Anytime the quarterback says something positive about you like that, it definitely means a lot, especially coming from him. I literally just go out every day and try to work hard, build that connection with him. I feel like it's something we can continue.

"If they wanted me to play the whole game, I would have played the whole game, because, obviously, I missed the last game. I just wanted to get my game reps in."

New England tried to run the ball about half the time the starting unit was on the field, but a couple of untimely penalties (by TE Ryan Izzo and rookie WR Jakobi Meyers) negated what would have been a much more impressive statistical game for ball carrier Sony Michel. He finished with just 36 yards on 10 carries in a quarter-and-a-half of action, which was as far as most of the starters on offense went.

"It's part of the game," Michel said about the offense's propensity for penalties. "I think there are a lot of areas we can improve on as a team. Yeah, we want to minimize the penalties, but that's going to be a process."

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn made his second consecutive start and was a bright spot on the o-line, showing continued progress as he works his way back from an Achilles heel injury suffered last August.

Meanwhile, on defense, the Patriots looked sharp yet again. That side of the ball saw its starters play the entirety of the first half, while stuffing the Panthers' rushing attack and putting frequent pressure on the Carolina quarterbacks. Starter Cam Newton was brought down twice in the first quarter and eventually sent to the locker room prematurely with a foot injury.

Backup Kyle Allen fared no better, getting sacked once. Neither Panther passer was able to move the ball against New England's stingy defense, which yielded just 29 total net yards to Carolina in the first half.

"We just had a lot of good [pass] rushers," remarked defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who recorded one of New England's four total sacks. "Everybody was rushing the quarterback. It's preseason, though. Don't put too much into it, but it was good execution, really."

"The thing about us," safety Duron Harmon commented afterward, "we're an experienced group, veteran group. A lot of guys have played a lot of football. A lot of depth everywhere [on the roster]. We can do a lot of different things, just try to make it hard on opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks."

Overall, a mostly positive performance by the Patriots' starters. They handled the Panthers with relative ease, even if the score might not indicate it, in a game that took less than three hours to complete. They'll need to clean up their offensive penalties and hope to get some consistency in the wide receiver roster come September, but they appear to be on the right track, especially defensively.