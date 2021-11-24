Official website of the New England Patriots

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Nov 24, 2021
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49), cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) and center David Andrews (60).
The first round of results are in for the NFL's Pro Bowl vote and the Patriots are well represented, coming in second overall in the number of votes received, with J.C. Jackson (58,166 votes), David Andrews (39,504 votes) and Joe Cardona (34,033 votes) leading their respective position groups. Fan voting continues until December 16, while NFL Players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 17.

Fans can vote either via online ballot or via Twitter from December 1-16 by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special at 7:00pm EST, while the game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6.

Jackson comes in second in cornerback voting behind Dallas' Trevon Diggs, while also trailing Diggs by two interceptions for the league lead. The Patriots cornerback does lead the NFL in passes defensed with 15. Cardona has remained a constant for the Patriots in his seventh season while never missing a game and giving the team perfect reliability at the long snapper position.

Andrews has once again been a key cog in the middle of the Patriots' offensive line and a big reason why the team has had success with a rookie quarterback taking his snaps. Overall, Andrews is ranked as Pro Football Focus's eighth-best center but the captain's intangibles are also an invaluable part of his presence.

