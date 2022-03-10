Official website of the New England Patriots

Ticketmaster Extends Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment 

Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.

Mar 10, 2022 at 07:28 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 10, 2022) –Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. As Kraft Sports + Entertainment's official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster will continue to facilitate ticketing for all games, concerts and events held at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots and New England Revolution fans will have continued access to Ticketmaster's industry-leading digital ticketing technology. Fans can use their mobile device to easily manage verified tickets via download to a digital wallet or app. Additionally, fans can continue to manage their tickets and gameday experience through the Gillette Stadium mobile app, powered by Ticketmaster's Nexus Partners program.

"Kraft Sports + Entertainment has long-been one of the most forward-thinking partners in the industry," said Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. "We value their partnership and look forward to working together to continually innovate and improve upon the fan experience at Gillette Stadium."

Ticketmaster's digital ticketing platform offers fans a seamless experience when buying and transferring tickets. Tickets being resold for all home games are authenticated, giving fans peace of mind as they shop their ticket options. "Virtual Venue" provides a try before you by experience buy offering a 3D view of every seat in Gillette Stadium.

Construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began early this year and Ticketmaster will serve as a key partner in driving technology and innovation to enhance the overall experience. The creation of additional efficiencies in the stadium entry process began in 2021 and will continue with the completion of the construction project in 2023. As part of the renovation, the Enel Plaza leading up to the stadium has been reprogrammed and, upon completion, fans will enter through the new Ticketmaster Gate. The Ticketmaster Gate will provide a grand entrance to Gillette Stadium as part of a completely reimagined fan experience that will include leading-edge technology for security and ticket scanning.

"Ticketmaster has been a great partner to us," said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Gillette Stadium and Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "As Gillette Stadium strives to keep the fan experience ahead of the ever-evolving sports and entertainment industry trends, we are thrilled to extend our relationship with Ticketmaster."

Tickets for Gillette Stadium events may be found by visiting Gillette Stadium.com or Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT TICKETMASTER

Ticketmaster is the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster processes 500 million tickets per year across 30+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

ABOUT KRAFT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of The Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has hosted world-class concerts and sporting events spanning the past four decades. More information is available at https://www.kraftse.com/.

