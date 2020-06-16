Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame announced this year's ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday and several players with Patriots ties were among 177 players mentioned.

Topping the Patriots list is Andre Tippett, a Pro Football and Patriots Hall of Famer who dominated from his outside linebacker position throughout the 1980s. Tippett spent his entire career with New England after being drafted out of Iowa in the second round in 1982. He retired following the 1993 season and has remained with the organization in a variety of roles from scouting to community relations.

Joining Tippett among the group of ex-Patriots is Kevin Faulk, another Patriots Hall of Famer, Kenneth Sims, the No. 1 overall pick in 1981, linebackers Vincent Brown and Bob Golic, kicker Tony Franklin, cornerbacks Tyrone Poole and Antonio Langham and quarterbacks Matt Cavanaugh and Michael Bishop.

Poole, who played for the Patriots in 2003-05, was a key cog in New England's Super Bowl XXXVIII win over Carolina. Brown, known as The Undertaker, was a popular figure on the Patriots 1994 playoff team under Bill Parcells, and Franklin was famous for his many barefoot kicks during New England's run to Super Bowl XX.

In order to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame players must have earned first-team All-American honors, meaning each individual is among the top 1,500 or so players of all time. Players also are selected from all divisions of play.