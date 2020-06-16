Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 04:59 PM

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame announced this year's ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday and several players with Patriots ties were among 177 players mentioned.

Topping the Patriots list is Andre Tippett, a Pro Football and Patriots Hall of Famer who dominated from his outside linebacker position throughout the 1980s. Tippett spent his entire career with New England after being drafted out of Iowa in the second round in 1982. He retired following the 1993 season and has remained with the organization in a variety of roles from scouting to community relations.

Joining Tippett among the group of ex-Patriots is Kevin Faulk, another Patriots Hall of Famer, Kenneth Sims, the No. 1 overall pick in 1981, linebackers Vincent Brown and Bob Golic, kicker Tony Franklin, cornerbacks Tyrone Poole and Antonio Langham and quarterbacks Matt Cavanaugh and Michael Bishop.

Poole, who played for the Patriots in 2003-05, was a key cog in New England's Super Bowl XXXVIII win over Carolina. Brown, known as The Undertaker, was a popular figure on the Patriots 1994 playoff team under Bill Parcells, and Franklin was famous for his many barefoot kicks during New England's run to Super Bowl XX.

In order to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame players must have earned first-team All-American honors, meaning each individual is among the top 1,500 or so players of all time. Players also are selected from all divisions of play.

Ballots were emailed Tuesday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF's Honors Courts, which will then deliberate and select the class. The announcement of the class will be made in early 2021.

