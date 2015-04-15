Tom Brady gives up on MLB pitching career

After throwing a bouncer at Red Sox opening day on Monday, Tom Brady has decided that he won't be pursuing a career as an MLB pitcher any time soon.

The quarterback showed his sense of humor on Wednesday, as he took to Facebook to share a photo of him playing catcher. It's a nod to his childhood success in baseball, as Tom was selected in the 1995 MLB Draft as a catcher.

Music to the ears of Patriots fans everywhere, Tom also wrote that he would "leave the throwing to the football field."