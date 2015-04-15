Tom Brady gives up on MLB pitching career

The pitch: pic.twitter.com/9yDALtp0XN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 13, 2015
After throwing a bouncer at Red Sox opening day on Monday, Tom Brady has decided that he won't be pursuing a career as an MLB pitcher any time soon.
The quarterback showed his sense of humor on Wednesday, as he took to Facebook to share a photo of him playing catcher. It's a nod to his childhood success in baseball, as Tom was selected in the 1995 MLB Draft as a catcher.
Music to the ears of Patriots fans everywhere, Tom also wrote that he would "leave the throwing to the football field."
https://www.facebook.com/TomBrady/photos/a.655314961176324.1073741825.214003275307497/899999106707907
RELATED LINKS