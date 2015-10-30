Too cute: Kids explain why it's awesome to be a Pats fan

Ahead of last night's big Thursday Night Football game, an NFL camera crew sat down with school kids in Boston, Mass., Cranston, R.I., and Rollinsford, N.H. to talk about their New England Patriots.
The kids had a chance to weigh in on everything to do with Patriots football, from Tom Brady ("He's really cute!") and Bill Belichick ("He keeps all of his emotions under that hoodie.") to the dreadful deflategate saga ("You guys love to hate us!").
Press play below. You won't regret it.
Can't see the video? Click here to watch "It's Good to Be a Pats Fan: Growing Up in New England." And don't forget to tell us why you love being a New England sports fan in the comments below.
