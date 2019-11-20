Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Dec 07 | 01:30 AM - 08:55 AM

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 13

Can't-Miss Play: Damien Harris EXPLODES for career-long 64-yard TD

Brandon Bolden gives Pats early 8-point lead on two-point conversion toss play

Matt Breida bobbles Josh Allen's handoff for key Patriots takeaway

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Unfiltered Notebook 11/20: Patriots defense prepares for loaded Cowboys offense

Nov 20, 2019 at 06:04 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-stephon-gilmore-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

This weekend the Patriots defense will face perhaps their toughest challenge of the season in a Dallas Cowboys offense that ranks atop the league in most statistical categories including yards, third-down conversion rate and DVOA.

The Cowboys aren't the same kind of unique attack as the Baltimore Ravens, they're a more conventional offense, but they have talent at every position and the ability to match up against the biggest strength of the Pats D -- their depth.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is having the best season of his career, leading the league in passing yards and is already just two touchdowns away from his career high with six games to go. Prescott is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 444 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's Lions.

"This guy can throw the ball, he's very accurate, he's got great poise in the pocket, stands in there," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday. "He can extend plays and run if he has to, but he doesn't do much of that unless he really needs to. He has great patience and poise, discipline in the pocket, gets his eyes down field. He's a very good intermediate-to-deep ball-thrower. He's got good weapons, but he's been super impressive."

Stephon Gilmore had similar feelings after studying Prescott and the Cowboys offense.

"He can make every throw," said Gilmore. "He's smart, he can get them out of checks when the defense shows him something. He's been having a good year."

But Prescott is just the tip of the iceberg, as the Cowboys rushing attack is as balanced as they come and has the pieces to attack what has been one of the few occasional weak spots in the Patriots defense, stopping the run. Ezekial Elliot is a big powerful back, while his counterpart Tony Pollard brings dynamic playmaking ability.

"Zeke, [Tony] Pollard, they're both great backs," said Belichick. "Zeke's a tough back, downhill guy. He's had a lot of big runs since he's come in this league, way more than anybody else. He's a hard guy to tackle. He's got good vision, good power. Pollard is an explosive player. He can do it all too – quick, illusive, good strength, good running skills, good vision, catches the ball well, good returner. Sometimes they play together. Usually it's just one of them, though, but occasionally both guys are on the field. They're both outstanding playmakers. Doesn't matter which guys is out there, it's a problem."

The final prong of the dangerous Dallas offense is their receiving corps, led by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb, along with tight end Jason Witten. The Cowboys play in 11 personnel 70 percent of the time, meaning all three receivers and Witten will most often all be on the field together.

The key piece is Cooper, as he leads the team with 56 catches, 886 yards and six touchdowns. The talented receiver is posting the highest yards-per-catch rate of his career, stretching the field vertically with big plays.

Gilmore is likely to match up on Cooper and was impressed by what he's seen from the receiver when asked how he stacks up with the rest of the top receivers Gilmore has seen.

"He's a great receiver, runs every route, strong after the catch," said Gilmore. "Makes big catches. He's definitely one of the best."

Cooper is tied for the team lead in third down targets, coming down with 10 catches on 20 targets. Bill Belichick said he can do it all.

"He's got great speed, he's a big time vertical threat, run after the catch is very good," said Belichick. "He's a sharp route runner, he can get in and out of cuts. He's a tough guy to cover, got a great quarterback, good offensive system. He can kill you on short catch-and-run plays. He can run all the intermediate routes, which are hard to cover, and he can certainly kill you down the field in single coverage on the outside or on inside routes if you don't have a middle-of-the-field defendant."

Practice & Injury Report

Mohamed Sanu was the only player missing from a rainy practice on Wednesday, as those who were absent from or left the game in Philadelphia, including Patrick Chung and Phillip Dorsett, were all present.

New practice squad signee Quincy Adeboyejo was with the wide receiver group. An undrafted rookie, Adeboyejo spent most of 2017 on the Jets practice squad and was on their PUP list for all of 2018. He most recently spent a week in late August with the Ravens.

NFL.com's scouting report bottom line on Adeboyejo:

With a frame that should be able to add more muscle, Adeboyejo could be considered a Day 3 height-weight-speed flyer based on his ability to attack down the field. He is raw and is currently lacking the skill level needed to compete for NFL playing time, but has intriguing potential as a field stretcher or big vertical slot receiver. NFL.com

Injury Report

Despite warming up at practice Phillip Dorsett did not practice, while Julian Edelman was back on the report, now with a shoulder issue.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

DE John Simon, Elbow

Locker Room Sound Bites

Tom Brady on his feelings toward the Cowboys after growing up a San Francisco 49ers fan:

"I've really not liked the Cowboys since coming out of the womb as a Niner fan. But, no I've got a lot of respect for those guys and they've actually had a great winning organization. They've got a lot of great players in their history. Guys that I just, as a Niner fan, you'd play the Cowboys and every time they'd hand off to Emmitt Smith would be a 5-yard gain and you would pull you hair out – and throw it up to Michael Irvin and Troy [Aikman] was such a great player, and the defenses, Ken Norton and Prime Time [Deion Sanders]. I think the history of great players, the tradition – getting to meet Roger Staubach over the years has been – just such a cool guy. Someone to really look up to. And then what they're currently doing with the team that they have, it's one of the most talented teams in the NFL that are playing great on offense, defense and it's going to be a huge challenge for us. I love it, I love it, I love the opportunity to compete against great teams this time of year, as Thanksgiving approaches and it means a lot for both teams. Every time we play at home it's important to us but late in the year, we only have so many more chances left to go out there and put on a great performance and we'll try to do that."

Related Content

news

Notebook: High school championships a nice flashback for Harris

The Patriots running back enjoyed getting a chance to reconnect with the roots of the game as he and Mac Jones took in some high school football championship games.
news

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

With plenty on the line, Bill Belichick and the Patriots prepare for a major divisional clash with the Bills.
news

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

Few NFL stadium experience compares to that of Buffalo, as the Patriots prepare to not only face the Bills but their fans and a dose of December weather.
news

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Josh Allen has all the talent and weapons to attack the Patriots defense in a variety of ways.
news

Huge divisional Monday night clash with Bills looms

Riding high on a six-game win streak, the Patriots will finally get their shot at the reigning division champs.
news

Notebook: Jackson loves being a Patriot

The fourth-year cornerback continues to be at the right place at the right time as he keeps grabbing interceptions.
news

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

The Patriots offense is rounding into form as their offseason of hard work is starting to pay dividends.
news

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

The Patriots defense has been playing great football, but the most important games are only starting to now arrive.
news

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

After another surprising group of results on Sunday, the Patriots' upcoming game against the Titans will have a lot on the line.
news

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Josh McDaniels laid out why former Patriots defensive coordinator Dean Pees will have a challenging gameplan in store for his rookie quarterback.
news

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

The Patriots linebackers will be ready for anything when they take on Atlanta on Thursday night.
news

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

After getting a big win over the Browns, the Patriots won't have much time before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 14-10 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and others address the media following the week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Devin McCourty 12/6: "That's a team performance"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Matthew Judon 12/6: "I'm extremely proud of this team"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/6: "You got to just go out there and embrace it"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising