Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Dec 02, 2020 at 05:59 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

james_white_cardinals_watermarted_adler

Like they have all season long, the Patriots running backs stepped up on Sunday in the absence of one of their own. Against the Cardinals, it was James White, filling for Rex Burkhead, who was lost the week before to a knee injury that ended his season.

White delivered with two touchdowns, but was just the latest member of the room to answer the bell for a missing teammate in what has been a season that has hit the running back room harder than any other position on the roster.

"Just trying to stay afloat," said White on Wednesday. "Keep working hard, caring for one another, making sure we're doing everything we can to protect ourselves and protect our bodies to have the best performance we can."

White will hope for more performances like the one he had against the Cardinals, with Cam Newton saying afterwards that Burkhead was smiling somewhere after seeing White's scores on play calls that used to be his.

"We're always cheering for one another," said White of the running backs. "We all know we're not gonna be out there for 60 plays every week, so we all just cheer on one another, make each other better, give each other tips."

White will be one of the captains counted on to set the course through the final five games of the 2020 season. Through an impossibly difficult year, White still sounded like the same steady leader he's always been.

"Just finding ways to become a better overall football team every week," said White. "Everybody's been trying to find ways to improve and that's what's most important. Obviously hasn't been perfect out there, but guys have been competing, fighting their tails off each and every Sunday to get a win.

"We've got another tough opponent in the Chargers this week and their record doesn't really show how good of a team they are but they are a good football team, played a lot of close football games. It's gonna be great competition and we got to go out there and compete."

Webex Quotes of Note

Jakobi Meyers on adjusting to the Cardinals stop-the-run defensive approach:

"I feel like they put a lot more attention on the backs and that put a lot more stress on us the receivers as a unit to go out there and get open and make plays and alleviate some of that stress. Like I said, our coaches made some adjustments on the sidelines and I feel like they're definitely some of the best coaches in the game, ended up pulling out the victory.

Myles Bryant on his increased playing time against the Cardinals:

"It was tons of fun. Arizona that was a good team, it was a big-time game, just like every game is. And just for me to be out there doing what I love, it was tons of fun being out there with all the guys and just playing NFL football."

Devin McCourty on complementary football:

"When you look at any team, usually that's what winning football looks like, being able to play together as a team. I don't care if you're only good on offense or defense, it's going to be a struggle to win games. The games where we struggle to do that, where one side plays better than the other, it's hard to win. You do something good on one side and you can't do it with consistency, that's tough. We got to continue to do it. When we're able to do it, you can tell the difference.

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

The Patriots will get a close-up look at two of the best young players in the conference this weekend in Los Angeles.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

The Patriots goal-line stand broke a season-long trend of poor first-half finishes and proved to be a valuable spark.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Using lessons learned under Larry Fitzgerald, Damiere Byrd is starting to put it all together for Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

The Patriots second-round pick has taken significant strides in his development over the last two weeks.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Two key Patriots from the 2000's take one step closer to induction in Canton.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

A day after a disappointing loss the Patriots leaders preached staying focus on the short-term goal of getting the next win.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/20: Gilmore back on lock

After missing three games, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year looks poised to make his return against the Texans.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/19: Guy's toughness and leadership setting defensive tone

The veteran defensive linemen battled through multiple injuries against the Ravens, continuing to lead by example.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

The veteran running back is having his best season yet for the Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/17: Winovich embraces new role

The second-year defender is coming off his best game as a pro in a new role. Is Winovich ready for a permanent every-down spot on D?
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

The coach, quarterback and a couple new faces checked in on a victory Monday.

