Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Like they have all season long, the Patriots running backs stepped up on Sunday in the absence of one of their own. Against the Cardinals, it was James White, filling for Rex Burkhead, who was lost the week before to a knee injury that ended his season.

White delivered with two touchdowns, but was just the latest member of the room to answer the bell for a missing teammate in what has been a season that has hit the running back room harder than any other position on the roster.

"Just trying to stay afloat," said White on Wednesday. "Keep working hard, caring for one another, making sure we're doing everything we can to protect ourselves and protect our bodies to have the best performance we can."

White will hope for more performances like the one he had against the Cardinals, with Cam Newton saying afterwards that Burkhead was smiling somewhere after seeing White's scores on play calls that used to be his.

"We're always cheering for one another," said White of the running backs. "We all know we're not gonna be out there for 60 plays every week, so we all just cheer on one another, make each other better, give each other tips."

White will be one of the captains counted on to set the course through the final five games of the 2020 season. Through an impossibly difficult year, White still sounded like the same steady leader he's always been.

"Just finding ways to become a better overall football team every week," said White. "Everybody's been trying to find ways to improve and that's what's most important. Obviously hasn't been perfect out there, but guys have been competing, fighting their tails off each and every Sunday to get a win.