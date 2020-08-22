Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

"He is an extremely intelligent player, a great football I.Q," said Bielema. "So, as an interior defensive lineman, he has a great understanding of what an offense is trying to do, how they align, what they're doing. He also, if you remember back to a play earlier this year when he kind of jumped the snap and made an interception of all things – you don't see that a lot of times for a defensive lineman – that was all kind of an instinct-reaction. He plays with really good leverage, he has extremely strong hands. I would say all of those things coupled with a high football I.Q. and a good motor make him very tough to block, and he's probably one of the more prideful guys, too, in his preparation. I'm truly blessed to have him in our room. He does a great job with the rookies, he does great with the guys that come into the room for the first time, and just a really good role model. Bill [Belichick] always kind of stresses smart, tough, dependable, and he's the epitome of that."