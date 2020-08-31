Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Webex Quotes of Note

Ja'Whaun Bentley on working with younger players at his position group:

"As far as being a rookie, you can still give information as a rookie, you can still take in different information as a rookie. Being in your third year there might be more information that you can give but that doesn't put you aside as a rookie, you still have information to give. We're all transferring information as a defense, as a team, so we're all getting better and nobody feels like they can't say something because it's their first year."

Xavier Williams on his impression of the Patriots after coming over from Kansas City:

"It's really interesting, I mean it's like a top-notch organization here. The facilities are ridiculous, good coaching staff, practices are good, they're pretty hard, they kind of get after it. I like it. Everybody here, young guys, are really close teammates with everybody. I like the environment."

Matthew Slater on Cam Newton: