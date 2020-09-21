Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

Sep 21, 2020 at 06:40 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Belichick-Russell-Wilson

The Patriots arrived back from Seattle early on Monday morning and the players had the day off from there after logging their first loss of the season to Seahawks. There were plenty of positives to take from the thrilling game, but also some lingering questions.

When it came to the final play of the game Bill Belichick was fine with how things unfolded.

"We were able to stop the clock and get the play run that we wanted to run that was the critical play in the game," explained Belichick. "Unfortunately, it didn't work out, but I think that's the position you want to be in -- not having to race up to the ball, try to come up with something, especially on the one-yard-line at the last second. It's doable but it's hard to do. When you have the team on the run in the two minute drill and you can go to the line and run the play that you're familiar with running and try to score while they're scrambling a little bit, there's certainly some merit to that."

It was a hard-fought loss to the Seahawks that saw plenty of elite execution by quarterback Russell Wilson, who unleashed a variety of downfield throws that burned the Patriots defense.

"Wilson's a tremendous quarterback, I've said that multiple times," said Belichick. "He is very, very difficult to play against for a multitude of reasons. But the deep ball accuracy is probably at the top of the list for me. He does an incredible job on that.

"As a defensive back in the passing game, there's gonna be times when we have great coverage. If it's a great throw and a great catch by the quarterback and receiver, the opponent's gonna hit some of those. Hopefully not too many of those. We want to make it as hard as we can on them. Sometimes even when you do that it's not enough at this level."

On the offensive side, N'Keal Harry had perhaps his best outing as a pro, tallying eight catches for 72 yards.

"N'Keal continues to work hard," said Belichick. "His role has expanded from what it was his rookie season.

"He's made steady strides and improvement in his game. He's now lined up in different positions and has been able to add some variety to his route tree and the roles on the team that he can perform."

Cam Newton showed remarkable trust in Harry while also throwing for more yards to Julian Edelman than he's ever caught before. Newton has been showing improvement in his short time with the team, including a focus on his throwing mechanics.

"Cam's the type of guy, when you point out something to him and ask him to work on it, he works very hard," said Belichick. "He really tries to do it the way that you ask him to do it. He's made some modifications to his delivery, I think that's helped his accuracy."

With Seattle in the rearview the coach identified where they'd start trying to move forward.

"There are plenty of other plays that we could have helped ourselves on and we could have coached better and we could have played better. Those are the ones that we'll focus on and continue to do the right things on every play."

Advertising