Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

There are always many questions heading into the first game of the regular season and those questions have been magnified in 2020, with zero preseason game film that might tip what teams are about to unleash in September.

"I think each team on opening day, when we did have a preseason, there was still a lot of anxiety and still a lot of unknowns, what you were dealing with relative to what you may or may not see, where players may or may not line up, who may or may not be playing across from you," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Tuesday morning via WebEx. "I think both teams, especially this year across the league, both teams are going to have the same opportunities to unveil some thing that we haven't seen from the other team."

It might be easy under those circumstances to overthink things, to try to some collection of unique packages and plays that might catch the opponent off guard, but McDaniels said the best thing is to keep it simple.

"I think that our focus has usually been on opening day to try to do things we have confidence in, that we know how to do, things we can adjust out of if we get a different look," said McDaniels. "Our system is not gonna break down with the things we're gonna try to do."

But with a new quarterback with unique size and running ability, what does the Patriots offensive system even look like right now? Cam Newton might be the biggest potential for surprise in this first game.

"[Cam's] attitude is been great," said McDaniels of assimilating the new quarterback into the team. "It's been a fun process, he brings a lot of energy. There's never a dull moment and then you can see why the players gravitate so much towards him and his personality. Whether it's in the meeting room, on the practice field, in the locker room, etc., he's done a really good job."

Still, this will be just the first game for Newton, establishing a baseline from where the team can begin to build around him and play to his strengths. McDaniels stressed it would be a season-long process.