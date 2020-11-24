Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

After seeing another artist find her groove covering cartoon theme songs on Twitter, Dewing thought he could find his niche there too.

"I made my first video. It was the theme to NFL on Fox and I timed it for Week 1 of the NFL season. I think that would be a fun thing to do, like hey football is back. It's wonderful even though it's different now than we know it. I thought it'd be fun to share it," he said. "It was really fun. All of a sudden people started replying and started following me and sharing it and replying to it. I was shocked."

Soon enough, he was making a video for every week. Using an app, Dewing records himself playing four different parts to create one final product. He arranges the pieces himself, often replaying highlights on YouTube over and over again to get every note of a theme or jingle played over a clip.