Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Defeating COVID-19 takes a team effort and we are proud that Massachusetts is one of the nation's leaders in COVID-19 vaccinations. Now, getting vaccinated has never been easier. Walk-up appointments are now available at each of the mass vaccination sites.

To make your vaccination more memorable, the Patriots are providing opportunities to get your picture with a Lombardi trophy. Just walk-up and get vaccinated at any of the six sites listed below on Monday, May 17 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

• Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Moderna)

• Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)

• Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)

• Eastfield Mall, Springfield (Pfizer)

• DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)

• Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)