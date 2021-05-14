Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Defeating COVID-19 takes a team effort and we are proud that Massachusetts is one of the nation's leaders in COVID-19 vaccinations. Now, getting vaccinated has never been easier. Walk-up appointments are now available at each of the mass vaccination sites.
To make your vaccination more memorable, the Patriots are providing opportunities to get your picture with a Lombardi trophy. Just walk-up and get vaccinated at any of the six sites listed below on Monday, May 17 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
• Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Moderna)
• Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)
• Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)
• Eastfield Mall, Springfield (Pfizer)
• DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)
• Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)
Getting vaccinated is critical to our success in defeating COVID-19 and making a much-anticipated return to normalcy. Many New England Patriots and Revolution players have taken their shot to protect themselves, their families, and others in the community, and we are excited to provide Massachusetts residents the opportunity to commemorate your vaccination on May 17.