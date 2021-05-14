Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 16 - 11:58 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

May 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Defeating COVID-19 takes a team effort and we are proud that Massachusetts is one of the nation's leaders in COVID-19 vaccinations. Now, getting vaccinated has never been easier. Walk-up appointments are now available at each of the mass vaccination sites.

To make your vaccination more memorable, the Patriots are providing opportunities to get your picture with a Lombardi trophy. Just walk-up and get vaccinated at any of the six sites listed below on Monday, May 17 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

• Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Moderna)
• Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)
• Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)
• Eastfield Mall, Springfield (Pfizer)
• DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)
• Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)

Getting vaccinated is critical to our success in defeating COVID-19 and making a much-anticipated return to normalcy. Many New England Patriots and Revolution players have taken their shot to protect themselves, their families, and others in the community, and we are excited to provide Massachusetts residents the opportunity to commemorate your vaccination on May 17.

Related Content

news

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots seventh-round pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

Entering his third season with the Patriots, the All-Pro punt returner is keeping his focus simple.
news

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick OL Will Sherman.
news

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

A game-by-game and month-by-month examination of New England's newly-unveiled 2021 regular season schedule, as well as preseason opponents.
news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/13: Thoughts on the Patriots 2021 schedule

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
news

Patriots to host Dolphins in 2021 opener

Our first glimpse of New England's 2021 regular season schedule before the full unveiling later today.
news

Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe.
news

Patriots News Blitz 5/12: James White is excited to be back

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising