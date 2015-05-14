Watch Gronk grab a birthday cake out of mid-air

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 14, 2015 at 09:32 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

We know Gronk can spike just about anything – footballs, hockey pucks, watermelons – but apparently, he is capable of catching all sorts of stuff too.

Gronk joined Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at ESPN on Thursday, where their skills were tested in a round of "Can You Catch This?"

Even though Odell was later declared the winner of the "Madden NFL 16" cover vote, Gronk stole the show when it came to catching weird things. He managed to grab a smoothie, meatball sub and even a whole birthday cake tossed to him by Odell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zag3HkiinU

The two also revealed some fun facts to ESPN's reporters. What did we learn about birthday boy Rob Gronkowski? His favorite ice cream is cookies and cream, his rom-com pick is "50 First Dates" and his first AIM screenname was apparently ChickMagnet4Lyfe. (We call your bluff, Gronk.)

For more fun facts about Gronk, check out our list of 87 reasons we love him, in honor of his 26th birthday today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

