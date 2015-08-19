Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 08 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 10 - 10:40 AM

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Belestrator: How to contain Brandin Cooks and Phillip Lindsay

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Report: Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

Analysis: Pats missed their window with Gilmore

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

Watch: Malcolm Butler at home in Vicksburg

Aug 19, 2015 at 05:00 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20150819-butler-603.jpg

Less than a month after the Super Bowl, Malcolm Butler returned home to Vicksburg, Miss., as the toast of the town. February 21 was declared "Malcolm Butler Day," with the Patriots cornerback receiving the key to the city and parading down Vicksburg's streets on a giant, hand-crafted float.

Then in July, he made the journey back, this time to play host rather than special guest. In collaboration with local organizers, Malcolm held his first-ever youth football camp, a free event that took place at his alma mater, Vicksburg High School.

In a newly released video from '47, fans get to see Malcom in action at the camp and also get a glimpse of the "very small," "blue collar" city where he was raised.

"There's a lot of good things I could say about my hometown," Malcolm states with a smile. "I love it."

Sitting in the locker room where he spent so many hours as a young football player, Malcolm talks about his love for the sport, the aim of the camp and his personal goals for the upcoming season.

Want to wear what Malcolm wears? Enter below for a chance to win the same style  '47 Patriots T-shirt and hat that he sports in the video.

[embedcode:636]

Can't see the form? Click here to enter.

By submitting my information, I agree to receive future communication from the New England Patriots.

'47 Brand Malcolm Butler Sweepstakes
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.  Sweepstakes open only to individual legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (excluding Puerto Rico and U.S. territories and possessions), Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United Kingdom who have attained the age of majority in their state, province, or territory of residence as of the date of entry into the Sweepstakes.  This Sweepstakes begins at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on August 19, 2015 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 24, 2015. For official rules, click here.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Former Patriots fullback James Develin to run 2021 Boston Marathon for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. 
news

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

Meet the woman behind the viral Sunday Night Football quote. 
news

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell didn't know Matt Judon's name going into Sunday night, but he'll never forget it now. 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

The annual event is back on with the goal of shining a light on local businesses in Mattapan and encouraging healthy habits. 
news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
news

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

During a halftime ceremony, the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman, who retired earlier this year. 
news

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Patriots react to losing James White to injury. 
news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what Julian Edelman means to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Notebook: Judon keeps the energy up

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakob Johnson 10/7: "It's been a hell of a ride so far"

Patriots fullback Jacob Johnson addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

J.C. Jackson on Brandin Cooks 10/7: "We got to slow this guy down"

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Justin Herron 10/7: "All we can do is take it one day at a time and one play at a time"

Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/7: "The less I can think, the faster I play"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Christian Barmore 10/7: "I came here to be the best player I can be"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Matt Judon on sack celebrations 10/7: "I always be dancing"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising