Watch: Malcolm Butler at home in Vicksburg

Less than a month after the Super Bowl, Malcolm Butler returned home to Vicksburg, Miss., as the toast of the town. February 21 was declared "Malcolm Butler Day," with the Patriots cornerback receiving the key to the city and parading down Vicksburg's streets on a giant, hand-crafted float.
Then in July, he made the journey back, this time to play host rather than special guest. In collaboration with local organizers, Malcolm held his first-ever youth football camp, a free event that took place at his alma mater, Vicksburg High School.
In a newly released video from '47, fans get to see Malcom in action at the camp and also get a glimpse of the "very small," "blue collar" city where he was raised.
"There's a lot of good things I could say about my hometown," Malcolm states with a smile. "I love it."
Sitting in the locker room where he spent so many hours as a young football player, Malcolm talks about his love for the sport, the aim of the camp and his personal goals for the upcoming season.
