Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Tanking is one of the ugliest words in sports, and it elicits all kinds of reactions. For most it's a term that indicates a team isn't trying to win. While in the truest sense that's accurate, it's a lot more nuanced than that. To me, professional players generally put forth their best effort. More often than not, the idea for players and coaches alike is to perform to the best of their abilities each game. This is especially true for young players trying to find and keep their jobs.

Where things get a bit murky is when you consider the thought process that goes into a season. Is every move being made with the best interest of that year's team in mind? Is the front office doing everything it can to succeed that season? On the occasions where teams decide to tank – or more accurately, rebuild – it's these decisions and not the efforts of players that comes into question.

This all brings us to the Jets and their calamitous loss to the Raiders. I feel pretty strongly the Jets are tanking this season in an effort to secure the No. 1 overall pick, which no doubt will be Trevor Lawrence. But I don't think that manifests itself with the effort on the field. Then plays like Sunday's game-winning bomb happen and people really start to point fingers.

In short, the Jets led 28-24 in the final seconds and the Raiders had the ball at New York's 46. There was time for three Hail Mary heaves toward the end zone, but Derek Carr needed just two. After overthrowing Nelson Agholor on the previous play, he hit a wide-open Henry Ruggs for a touchdown with just five ticks left on the clock.

The play was made possible largely due to Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' decision to send the house at Carr while leaving his defensive backs alone in man coverage with no safety help. In football terms it was zero coverage with an all-out blitz.

People immediately wondered if there was more to it than just a poor decision. It's proof, some said, that teams do in fact intentionally try to lose. I disagree. I didn't see a lack of effort on the part of the Jets players, particular corner Lamar Jackson, who was placed on an island with the speedy Ruggs. He bit on a fake and was dusted, but not because he wasn't trying.

As for Williams? He played the situation exactly how he'd done it a number of times in his career. He'd done the same thing in New Orleans and with the Rams and the pressure got to the quarterback and forced hurried throws. This time it didn't. ESPN's Marcus Spears went so far as to suggest he wanted the result that transpired to ensure that Adam Gase would go down in infamy as another head coach of an 0-16 team. Strong words.

Williams was fired the following day, which is a pretty clear indication that Gase or anyone else associated with the Jets wanted to lose. And if Williams in fact wanted to lose, he's been coaching that way for quite some time. As a defensive coordinator for the Jets (2019-20), Browns (2016-18) and Rams (2014-16) over the last seven years his teams have a combined record of 26-73-1.