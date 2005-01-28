Westbrook "Mr. Everything" for Eagles

]()Like Faulk, Westbrook is as good a receiver as he is a runner. Like Faulk, Westbrook is more explosive and quick than he is fast. Like Faulk, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 211 pounds, the 5-10, 205-pound Westbrook possesses great vision and doesn't take many direct hits because he is adept at making the first tackler miss. And just as the Rams use Faulk, Westbrook will go in motion and line up all over the field as the Eagles look for potential mismatches.

"He reminds me a lot of Marshall Faulk," linebacker Don Davis agreed. "He can catch the ball coming out of the backfield, he can line up as a receiver, but a good running back too. He's got good speed and balance and he can just power it up in there. He's a very good back."

Westbrook's strength is that he doesn't have just one. The Eagles prefer to use him all over the field, motioning out of the backfield on passing downs or using him in a tight slot formation or offset in the backfield, making his release into pass routes easier. He has proven to be as dangerous on vertical routes downfield as he is on intermediate passes near the line of scrimmage.

As much as the Patriots can focus on one aspect of Philadelphia's balanced offence, knowing exactly where Westbrook is on the field is the starting point.

"Basically we just have to try and have his number," said safety Eugene Wilson. "They do a lot of things with him, split him out, run the ball with him, he's a big player for them right now. We're going to have to know where he is at all times."

Westbrook has proven that knowing where he is on the field isn't always enough. The combination of his elusiveness and explosiveness often allows him to elude the first defender and makes him difficult to corral in the open field. The onus will be on the Patriots defense to gang-tackle and pursue the ball on plays involving Westbrook, ensuring that if the first tackler misses, more are ready to make a play. It's an aspect the Patriots have witnessed during film sessions this week.

Westbrook, who recorded two 100-yard rushing games and a 100-yard receiving game this season, also has a penchant for the big play. He accounted for five plays of over 30 yards this season, three as a receiver. Of his 22 career touchdowns, he averages 24.0 yards per scoring play.

"He's a great player," linebacker Mike Vrabel said. "He's very dynamic. He has the ability to turn a 5- or 6-yard gain into a 35-yard gain in a hurry just by making one guy miss a tackle that you think is a sure tackle. It will be important for us to know where he's at and also execute the play."

Westbrook has regained his stride in the playoffs after not playing in the final two games of the regular season. He gained 70 yards rushing on 12 carries and added five receptions for 47 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass, in Philadelphia's 27-14 win over Minnesota in the Divisional Playoffs. He recorded a career-playoff high with 96 yards rushing in the NFC Championship Game against Atlanta, while adding 39 yards receiving on five receptions.

Perhaps the most telling statistic is this: The Eagles are 22-1 overall when Westbrook gets 10 or more touches in a game. You get the idea.