What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"A hard fighting team. They're going to fight to the last whistle. We've got to come out there and we've got to throw the first blows. We've got to out-physical them."
- Cardinals Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown
"It's fun. You've got to love playing against the Patriots. They're definitely going to have some stuff in their hat they haven't pulled out against you."
- Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
"You never really know what to expect. They could do one thing one week and switch it up the next depending on who they're playing. Tons of respect for what they do. At the end of the day we have to focus on us and go out there and execute."
- Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray
"Week to week they're so creative in what they do defensively and offensively. They're going to attack your weaknesses and they're going to find mismatches and go from there."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury
On Bill Belichick...
"More than anything, you just feel gratitude and you feel honor just to be on the field with the best coach of all time."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury
"My record is 1 and something against him [Bill Belichick]. Obviously, I don't really enjoy those matchups too much. He does a great job of scheming guys like myself. You could be the number one receiver and Belichick is going to do a great job of limiting you. It's fun. You have to be very precise when playing against the Patriots defense like that. You've got to make every play count because those guys are ball hungry and they've got good players. I just enjoy it. I love competing and he always has his defense ready to compete."
- Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
"With that team, each and every day - it didn't matter if it was a preseason game or an off season practice - you were going to be prepared. You were going to know what was going on. That's why he's had such great success. That would be the biggest thing I took from him, was watching his work ethic and the level of preparation that he put his team through."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury
On Patriots Special Teams...
"It's an emphasis, there's no doubt. They do a tremendous job, I think he does (it) himself at the personnel level, of scouting those guys who can be that (Patriots WR Matthew) Slater or the unsung undrafted guy that they find a role for, like (Former Patriots WR Julian) Edelman, when he was a punt returner to start. They do a tremendous job of evaluating those guys out of college. Kind of the back end of your roster guys that are going to be smart, hardworking, tough and execute at a high level."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury