Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered (audio only) Thu Dec 08 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

Scouting the Cardinals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Dec 08, 2022 at 10:33 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
wk14-cardinals-2022_WhatTheyreSaying_16x9

Arizona Cardinals coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"A hard fighting team. They're going to fight to the last whistle. We've got to come out there and we've got to throw the first blows. We've got to out-physical them."
- Cardinals Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown

"It's fun. You've got to love playing against the Patriots. They're definitely going to have some stuff in their hat they haven't pulled out against you."
- Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

"You never really know what to expect. They could do one thing one week and switch it up the next depending on who they're playing. Tons of respect for what they do. At the end of the day we have to focus on us and go out there and execute."
- Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

"Week to week they're so creative in what they do defensively and offensively. They're going to attack your weaknesses and they're going to find mismatches and go from there."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

On Bill Belichick...

"More than anything, you just feel gratitude and you feel honor just to be on the field with the best coach of all time."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"My record is 1 and something against him [Bill Belichick]. Obviously, I don't really enjoy those matchups too much. He does a great job of scheming guys like myself. You could be the number one receiver and Belichick is going to do a great job of limiting you. It's fun. You have to be very precise when playing against the Patriots defense like that. You've got to make every play count because those guys are ball hungry and they've got good players. I just enjoy it. I love competing and he always has his defense ready to compete."
- Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

"With that team, each and every day - it didn't matter if it was a preseason game or an off season practice - you were going to be prepared. You were going to know what was going on. That's why he's had such great success. That would be the biggest thing I took from him, was watching his work ethic and the level of preparation that he put his team through."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Related Links

On Patriots Special Teams...

"It's an emphasis, there's no doubt. They do a tremendous job, I think he does (it) himself at the personnel level, of scouting those guys who can be that (Patriots WR Matthew) Slater or the unsung undrafted guy that they find a role for, like (Former Patriots WR Julian) Edelman, when he was a punt returner to start. They do a tremendous job of evaluating those guys out of college. Kind of the back end of your roster guys that are going to be smart, hardworking, tough and execute at a high level."
- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

news

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns coaches and player comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

A look at what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Scouting the Cardinals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

7 Patriots in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/7

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation, Devin McCourty and teammates host annual Gifts from the Gridiron event

The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Devin McCourty and his New England teammates to host the 2022 Gifts from the Gridiron at Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place. The annual holiday shopping event helps local children shop for themselves and wrap gifts for friends and family.

Bill Belichick 12/7: "Success comes through consistency, and that's what we are trying to build towards"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Holiday Toy Drive

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative and in partnership with WBZ, the New England Patriots Foundation is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in need during the holiday season. Find out more at Patriots.com/toydrive.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/6: "We've done a better job keeping quarterbacks in the pocket"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 24-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

David Andrews 12/6: "Everyone is committed to trying to turn it around"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising