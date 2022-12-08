What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

On Bill Belichick...

"More than anything, you just feel gratitude and you feel honor just to be on the field with the best coach of all time."

- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"My record is 1 and something against him [Bill Belichick]. Obviously, I don't really enjoy those matchups too much. He does a great job of scheming guys like myself. You could be the number one receiver and Belichick is going to do a great job of limiting you. It's fun. You have to be very precise when playing against the Patriots defense like that. You've got to make every play count because those guys are ball hungry and they've got good players. I just enjoy it. I love competing and he always has his defense ready to compete."

- Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins