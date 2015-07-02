Which Patriot would you vacation with?

Just a few months ago, as we were buried in snow, it seemed like summer would never arrive in New England. But here we are and vacation season is officially in full swing.

Lots of the Patriots are using their free time to travel the world, with Julian Edelman and Robert Kraft in Israel, Bill Belichick in Greece, and Rob Gronkowski just about everywhere else.

So, we want to know, if you could go on vacation with anyone from the team - players, coaches and other personnel included - who would you choose? Read what we think each trip would entail and then cast your vote in our fan poll below.