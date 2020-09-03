Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Sep 03, 2020 at 07:52 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots annual Premiere, the season kickoff event for the Patriots Foundation, took a different shape this year, but as much has changed in making the event virtual, one piece of the night stayed the same -- announcing the Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient.

Named for the Patriots first draft pick, the Ron Burton Community Service Award honors Burton's legacy of philanthropy, and the latest Patriot to be honored for exemplifying that generosity and leadership is David Andrews.

Andrews is leader both on and off the field, and since he was drafted by the Patriots, he proven to be a consistent presence in the New England community. Whether it is a football camp or a playground build put on by the Patriots Foundation, Andrews is there, rolling up his sleeves, getting to work and making kids smile.

DA thumb

Andrews was sidelined for the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, and despite dealing with his own road to recovery away from the football field, he didn't stop showing up and spending time with those who could use a boost.

He lent a hand delivering Thanksgiving dinners to families in Boston, got wrapped up in streamers at the annual holiday party for children and he and his wife, Mackenzie, spent a night shopping for the holidays at the annual Gifts from the Gridiron event.

In a year where it would be understandable for Andrews to lay low and focus on himself, he again shifted that focus outward, and the light he brought to local kids and families in need shone brighter than ever because of his own circumstances.

DA5 eja

Whenever the Patriots Foundation puts on an event, Andrews is there -- and even willing to dress up like Winnie the Pooh if the occasion calls for it.

DA 10
Photo by Eric J. Adler

But more than that, he supports his teammates in their philanthropic endeavors, consistently showing up at their independent fundraisers, and Mackenzie is an active member in the Patriots Women's Association, showing this attitude is a family affair.

DA 7
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Andrews also goes out of his way to build one-on-one connections. He was on hand to help a patient at Boston Children's Hospital design a hat that would be sold at the Patriots Pro Shop in 2019.

Just this offseason, Andrews brightened the day of a 7-year-old boy, Cam, who receives treatment once a week for a genetic disorder. On his 100th visit to the hospital, Andrews surprised him with a visit. The two spent time together talking about fishing and football, and while it may seem like a simple visit, it was meant a great deal to Cam.

Andrews is in great company as a Ron Burton Community Service Award winner. Past winners include his current teammates Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona.

Congratulations, David!

