Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

The Patriots annual Premiere, the season kickoff event for the Patriots Foundation, took a different shape this year, but as much has changed in making the event virtual, one piece of the night stayed the same -- announcing the Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient.
Named for the Patriots first draft pick, the Ron Burton Community Service Award honors Burton's legacy of philanthropy, and the latest Patriot to be honored for exemplifying that generosity and leadership is David Andrews.
Andrews is leader both on and off the field, and since he was drafted by the Patriots, he proven to be a consistent presence in the New England community. Whether it is a football camp or a playground build put on by the Patriots Foundation, Andrews is there, rolling up his sleeves, getting to work and making kids smile.
Andrews was sidelined for the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, and despite dealing with his own road to recovery away from the football field, he didn't stop showing up and spending time with those who could use a boost.
He lent a hand delivering Thanksgiving dinners to families in Boston, got wrapped up in streamers at the annual holiday party for children and he and his wife, Mackenzie, spent a night shopping for the holidays at the annual Gifts from the Gridiron event.
In a year where it would be understandable for Andrews to lay low and focus on himself, he again shifted that focus outward, and the light he brought to local kids and families in need shone brighter than ever because of his own circumstances.
Whenever the Patriots Foundation puts on an event, Andrews is there -- and even willing to dress up like Winnie the Pooh if the occasion calls for it.
But more than that, he supports his teammates in their philanthropic endeavors, consistently showing up at their independent fundraisers, and Mackenzie is an active member in the Patriots Women's Association, showing this attitude is a family affair.
Andrews also goes out of his way to build one-on-one connections. He was on hand to help a patient at Boston Children's Hospital design a hat that would be sold at the Patriots Pro Shop in 2019.
Just this offseason, Andrews brightened the day of a 7-year-old boy, Cam, who receives treatment once a week for a genetic disorder. On his 100th visit to the hospital, Andrews surprised him with a visit. The two spent time together talking about fishing and football, and while it may seem like a simple visit, it was meant a great deal to Cam.
Andrews is in great company as a Ron Burton Community Service Award winner. Past winners include his current teammates Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Joe Cardona.
Congratulations, David!