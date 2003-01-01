Brian Flores enters his 11th season as a coach with the New England Patriots in 2018 and third season as linebackers coach after serving as safeties coach for four seasons.

COACHING

Under his guidance in 2017, the Patriots linebackers were part of a defense that finished fifth in the league in scoring by allowing 18.5 points per game.

Flores spent the 2011 season as a defensive assistant and 2010 as an offensive assistant/special teams coach. Flores joined the Patriots coaching staff as a coaching assistant in 2008 after four seasons with the Patriots personnel department. He joined the organization in 2004 as a scouting assistant and was assigned pro scouting duties prior to the 2006 season.

PLAYING

Flores joined the Patriots upon his graduation from Boston College, where he was a three-year letter winner and a two-year starter at linebacker. He was a part of four bowl-winning teams with the Eagles and was a member of the 2003 Big East All-Academic Team.

PERSONAL

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Flores was born Feb. 24, 1981 and attended Poly Prep in Brooklyn, where he was a running back and linebacker. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in administrative studies from Boston College.

Flores and his wife, Jennifer, were married in 2009 and have two sons, Miles and Maxwell and a daughter, Liliana.