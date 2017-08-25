Tom Brady 8/25: 'We're all hoping for the best'

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

PATRIOTS SCORE 24 FIRST QUARTER POINTS

The Patriots jumped to a 24-0 first quarter lead. The most first quarter points the Patriots have scored in the regular season is 21 points on three different occasions – at Oakland on Dec. 14, 2008, vs. NY Jets on Oct. 29, 1978 and at Miami on Dec. 15, 1974.

TOM BRADY MAKES THE START

Tom Brady started the game and led the Patriots to scores on the first four drives of the game for a 24-0 first quarter lead. On the game’s opening drive he completed 4-of-4 passes for 59 yards and finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to WR Chris Hogan. Following a fumble on Detroit’s first play from scrimmage, Brady completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Hogan. Brady finished 12-of-15 for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

HOGAN HAS TWO TOUCHDOWNS ON HIS FIRST TWO RECEPTIONS

WR Chris Hogan scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter on his first two receptions of the game. The only two-touchdown game of his career was vs. Pittsburgh in the 2016 AFC Championship Game when he scored on 16 and 34-yard touchdowns. Hogan finished with four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

LB DAVID HARRIS MAKES HIS FIRST START

LB David Harris made his first start as a member of the Patriots.

CAMERON FLEMING MAKES START AT LEFT TACKLE

Cameron Fleming started at left tackle in place of Nate Solder for the third straight preseason game. Fleming has made 14 overall starts with three at left tackle, six at right tackle and seven at tackle eligible tight end. His last regular season start at left tackle was in the season-opening win at Arizona on Sept. 11, 2016.

S JORDAN RICHARDS MADE HIS SECOND START OF THE PRESEASON

S Jordan Richards started in the Patriots nickel defense. It marked his second start of the 2017 preseason. He was in the starting lineup in the base defense in the preseason-opener vs. Jacksonville (8/10). Jordan has two regular season starts, both during his rookie season. He started in the nickel defense vs. Tennessee (12/20/15) and in the base defense at safety at the New York Jets (12/27/15). Richards recovered a fumble forced by CB Malcolm Butler on Detroit’s first play of the game at the Detroit 32-yard line.

MIKE GILLISLEE SEES FIRST ACTION IN A PTRIOTS UNIFORM;

SCORES A TD AND TWO-POINT PLAY ON FIRST TWO CARRIES

Newly acquired RB Mike Gillislee saw his first action as a member of the Patriots after missing the first two preseason games. He scored on a 1-yard touchdown on his first carry with the Patriots. He scored on a two-point play on his second carry. He scored eight rushing touchdowns last season with Buffalo.

GOSTKOWSKI DRILLS GAME-WINNING 45-YARD FIELD GOAL

K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a game-winning 45-yard field goal with two seconds to play to give the Patriots a 30-28 victory. Gostkowski has kicked eight game-winning field goals in his career.

GAROPPOLO CONNECTS WITH HOLLISTER TO SET UP GAME-WINNING FG

QB Jimmy Garoppolo finished 7-of-12 for 83 yards but connected with WR Cody Hollister on a 31-yard pass to get to the Detroit 32-yard line with just under two minutes to play to help get in position for the game-winning field goal.

