NEWS
NEWS
Presented By
2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line
The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021’s free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today, we analyze the defensive line.
Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal
Just prior to the start of free agency the Patriots have reportedly made a move to bring back Cam Newton.
Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel
The Patriots reportedly make a move to lock up one of the best special teamers in the NFL.
More Latest News
Boston Renegade Adrienne Smith's mission to empower, inspire the next generation of women in football
New England Patriots and New England Revolution Sign a multi-year deal to make Esports Entertainment Group their Official Esports Tournament Provider Sponsor
Patriots Unfiltered Q & A
Presented by