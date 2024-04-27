Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 4, Pick 103: Layden Robinson, OL - Texas A&M
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: A powerful run blocker in the mold of Michael Onwenu, this was an interesting move after taking two guards and a center last season. Robinson provides some competition for any uncertainty that might arise where Cole Strange and Sidy Sow are projected as the current starters.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots select Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson. Wide-body, powerful interior O-Line prospect who has mostly played right guard for the Aggies.
New England took three IOL on day three last year. Add another one to Cole Strange, Sidy Sow, Jake Andrews, and Atonio Mafi.
Tamara Brown, Patriots.com: The Patriots invested in a QB in the first round and have continued to draft guys to develop alongside him on offense. Robinson is a bully and great for ground and pound football. Was a bulldozer for the Aggies who created space for the RBs to skate past defenders.
Mark Daniels, Masslive: You wonder what it says about how the Patriots feel about Cole Strange (who was hurt last year), Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi when they draft another guard in the fourth
Jerry Thornton, Barstool Sports: It's G Layden Robinson with the 103rd pick. This might be heresy since it's not the way Belichick did it, but I for one am ecstatic about the Pats drafting for need for once
Jordan Schultz, Bleacher Report: Eliot Wolf already making it a huge priority to protect Drake Maye. Layden Robinson in the 4th round, Caedan Wallace in the 3rd.
Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal: Layden Robinson is the pick. Guard from Texas A&M
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
The Patriots select Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson with their initial fourth-round pick (No. 103):
🏈 6-foot-3, 302 pounds
🏈 3-year starter at RG (45 games, 33 starts)
🏈 Ourlads: "Freight train in running game"
🏈 3rd most penalties among SEC interior linemen in '23
Dakota Randall, Pro Football Network: Patriots now have used six draft picks on interior offensive linemen over the last three years.
Cole Strange
Chasen Hines
Jake Andrews
Sidy Sow
Atonio Mafi
Layden Robinson
Some also believe Caedan Wallace eventually will be a guard.
Doug Kyed, Boston Herald: Robinson was a three-year starter at RG. 6-3, 302 with massive 34 5/8-inch arms. 5.09-second 40-yard dash.
FitzyGFY: When the Pats bust out their five guard no tackle formation for Brissett & Rhamondre this fall, watch out! #foreverne
Round 4, Pick 110: Javon Baker, WR - UCF
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: For Baker: A big board and mock draft hit for me, Baker is another tough receiver and one who excels with the ball in his hands. He had multiple big plays for UCF and spent time at Alabama which shows he had a solid pedigree. Combined with Polk, the Patriots have added two intriguing receivers to a now loaded depth chart that runs 12 players deep.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: Two ball-winners for the #Patriots in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker to pair with Drake Maye.
Tamara Brown, Patriots.com: Ready to grab my popcorn and watch Javon Baker bake at Gillette Stadium. Love the way he can adjust his speed to create separation, has great poise on down field throws and excellent body control.
Alexandra Francisco, Patriots.com: Loving Javon Baker's tape -- feel like he has really high upside and I like UCF prospects in general
Mark Daniels, Masslive: Patriots are doing it They're drafting UCF WR Javon Baker with pick 110.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots select Central Florida WR Javon Baker with their additional fourth-round pick (No. 110):
🏈 6-foot-1, 202 pounds
🏈 48 games, 24 starts
🏈 117 catches, 2,051 yards, 13 TDs
🏈 5 catches of 50+ yards in 2023
🏈14 drops over last 2 seasons
Jordan Schultz, Bleacher Report: New #Patriots WR Javon Baker will quickly become a favorite for Drake Maye. Former Bama product who earned 1st-Team All-Big 12 honors, nearly 22 YPC!!!
Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal: Javon Baker has some awesome tape. Not a true "X" (nor is Polk) and some bad drops on his tape, but there is a lot of work with.
Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: #Patriots wisely double up at WR by now adding Javon Baker (78th overall on my board)
Consistent deep threat despite not being a sub 4.5 forty runner
Body control, tracking, understands positioning in contested situations
I saw him as a future no. 3
Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: A big time double-dip at receiver for the #Patriots with Baker — who averaged nearly 22.0 yards per catch last season.
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Interesting comp for Javon Baker from @SteveSmithSr89 earlier in the draft process: former Patriots wideout Brandon Lloyd.
Baker has shown he has the ability to make some really acrobatic catches along the boundary, which was Lloyd's calling card throughout his career.
FitzyGFY: Could. Not. Love. The. Javon. Baker. Draft. Pick. More. If. I. Had. To. Steal of the draft! #foreverne #NFLDraft
Round 6, Pick 180: Marcellas Dial, S - University South Carolina
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: The Patriots finally took a defensive player in the sixth round tabbing a ball hocking cornerback from the SEC. Cornerback is a sneaky need for the team and he should have plenty of opportunities to compete for a job both on defense and on special teams.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots make their first defensive selection in the draft: South Carolina CB Marcellas Dial. Dial is a developmental man coverage corner. Has the size (5-11, 190) and speed (4.46) to play on the outside.
Tamara Brown, Patriots.com: Love this breakdown from @CoachSBeamer on the Patriots latest pick.
Mentally & physically tough defender who is always well prepared
Mark Daniels, Masslive: The Patriots first defensive player drafted, Marcellas Dial, is a 5-foot-11 ballhawk of a cornerback. He led South Carolina in PBUs in each of the last two seasons. He had 31 pass breakups over three seasons.
The Patriots needed more cornerback depth and get it
Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots select South Carolina CB Marcellas Dial with their sixth-round pick (No. 180):
🏈 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
🏈 38 games, 29 starts
🏈 31 passes defensed, 3 INTs
🏈 4.46 in the 40
🏈 23 years old
🏈 ST experience; earned '23 Overcoming Adversity Award from SC
Mark Daniels, MassLive: The Patriots first defensive player drafted, Marcellas Dial, is a 5-foot-11 ballhawk of a cornerback. He led South Carolina in PBUs in each of the last two seasons. He had 31 pass breakups over three seasons. The Patriots needed more cornerback depth and get it
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots add a corner.
Dial is 6-0, 190. Explosive vertical (40.5", 91st %ile) and broad (10-9, 87th %ile).
Key phrase in The Beast guide from @dpbrugler: "Plays with sensitive trigger to quickly unlock and go."
Patriots *love* DBs with feet that allow for snappy transitions.
Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: Dial played over 1,800 snaps at college along the boundary. Good ball skills with 25 pass breakups over last two years. Ran a 4.46 at the Combine.
Doug Kyed, Boston Herald: Dial ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at 6 feet, 190 pounds. 40.5 vert, 10-9 broad jump. Transferred from Georgia Military College.
Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal: Marcella Dial, a CB out of South Carolina, is the pick at #180 for the Patriots.
Round 6, Pick 193: Joe Milton III, QB - Tennessee
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Lighthouse might be in trouble…
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: With the 193rd pick in the draft, the #Patriots select...QB Joe Milton. Bazooka Joe. I wrote about Milton's week at the Senior Bowl when I was down in Mobile.
We'll be throwing a party for @RealAlexBarth on Catch-22 next week.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
The Patriots selected Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with their additional sixth-round pick (No. 193).
🏈 6-foot-5, 246 pounds
🏈 43 games, 21 starts
🏈 400-of-650 for 5,353 yards 37 TD, 11 INT
🏈 In @dpbrugler scouting report, a suggestion he could be TE conversion
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Drafting two quarterbacks in the same class screams Packers philosophy from Eliot Wolf. Late-round dart throw. If the NE staff believes it can harness some of what Joe Milton brings to the table from a physical standpoint, he's an asset. Either to them or someone else.
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The #Patriots select another QB: They take #Tennessee QB Joe Milton at No. 193. A project, but a talented one.
Jordan Schultz, Bleacher Report: Tennessee QB Joe Milton to the #Patriots. Milton checks in at an impressive 6-5, 235 pounds with an incredibly strong arm. Big time sleeper for me in this draft.
Adam Schefter, ESPN: At pick No. 193, the Patriots selected Tennessee QB Joe Milton. Patriots add QBs Milton and Drake Maye.
Taylor Kyles, CLNS: Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and Nathan Rourke are free agents in 2025
Milton gives New England long-term depth at QB and a very interesting developmental player
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 193, in the sixth round, the Patriots select QB Joe Milton from Tennessee. Love it
Round 7, Pick 231: Jaheim Bell, TE - Florida State
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: With their last pick, the #Patriots select TE Jaheim Bell from Florida State. Another hit for the big board. Bell was the last player in my top 50.
Wasn't crazy about him early on day three, which is where some of the projections had him. But this is great value.
Tamara Brown, Patriots.com: Patriots close the door on their 2024 draft class with an exclamation point.
Jaheim Bell is a tough player, finishes catches in the middle of the field through contact & good speed especially after the catch.
Mark Daniels, MassLive: With pick 231, in the seventh round, the Patriots select TE Jaheim Bell from Florida State I really like this pick, partly because I mocked him to the Patriots.
Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: The #Patriots use their final selection on TE Jaheim Bell out of Florida State.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
The Patriots select Florida State TE Jaheim Bell with their seventh-round pick (No. 231):
🏈 6-foot-2, 241 pounds
🏈 42 games, 20 starts (first South Carolina, then FSU)
🏈 95 receptions, 1,260 yards, 9 TDs
🏈 More than 40% of snaps out of the slot in 2023
New England Football Journal: Jaheim Bell is an undersized move tight end who can play the U and move around in formations. Can block back and seal on inside zone. Vertical threat who can stretch the middle of the field and create match ups. He is a player the Patriots staff liked because of his versatility. #PatsDraft