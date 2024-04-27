Analysis: Patriots Continue Hitting Biggest Needs on Draft's Day 2

Polk was part of the vaunted Washington offense this past season, wrapping up his college career with his best season. Despite playing second fiddle to Rome Odunze, Polk told reporters he felt like he had a lot to offer the Patriots offense where he was ready to tackle multiple receiver spots.

"I think being a new player, you've got to be able to know how to move around, do different things and be able to go out there and contribute to your offense," said Polk. "So, being versatile, being able to move inside and outside, know what everybody's doing on the field is very important. So, I think it's my job to know as much as I can, to go out there and make plays for those guys that are putting in work each and every play."