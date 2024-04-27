 Skip to main content
Eliot Wolf on drafting Caedan Wallace: "He is a really impressive kid"

Patriots Unfiltered 4/26: Day 2 Draft Reaction, Drake Maye In-Studio Interview, Cam Williams Interview

Photos: Patriots 3rd Round Draft Pick Caedan Wallace in Action 

Inside the Draft Room as New England Selects OT Caedan Wallace

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Caedan Wallace College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Instant Analysis: Patriots Beef Up Tackle Depth With Penn State's Caedan Wallace

Hype Video: Patriots Second Round Pick Ja'Lynn Polk

Inside the Draft Room After New England Selects WR Ja'Lynn Polk

Draft Pick Analysis: Patriots Select WR Ja'Lynn Polk in Second Round

Instant Analysis: Patriots Add Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in Second Round

Ja'Lynn Polk: "I'm blessed to have this hat on my head"

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Cam Williams: Draft Pick Reaction

Photos: Patriots 2nd Round Pick Ja'Lynn Polk in Action

Ja'Lynn Polk College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Drake Maye makes first visit to Foxboro

Patriots Catch-22: First Round of NFL Draft Reaction, Best Available on Day 2, Drake Maye Analysis

Drake Maye's First Look at his Patriots Locker and No. 10 Jersey

Drake Maye Introductory Press Conference: "I'm ready to take on anything"

Get to know Patriots first-round draft pick Drake Maye

With their second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots added a new receiver to their stable.

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:17 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) makes the catch for a touchdown against Texas.
AP Photo by Gerald Herbert
The Patriots struck again on offense with their second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, nabbing wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk of Washington after executing a trade with the Chargers in which they moved down a three picks and flipping a fifth-round pick into a fourth-round pick.

Polk will join third overall selection Drake Maye as the Patriots have added two promising players that should help remake their attack.

Polk had an excellent 2023 season with 143 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns as part of Washington's dynamic attack that landed in the National Championship game. A receiver with good hands and reliable playmaking, Polk's skillset will be useful for the Patriots offense.

"Overall, Polk must continue developing as a route runner, but he is natural athlete addressing the football, with three-level instincts and pro-level toughness," wrote Dane Brugler in "The Beast". "A potential NFL starter, his game is reminiscent of Josh Palmer's when he was coming out of Tennessee."

"He definitely brings versatility to the game, he's a guy that played inside and outside, I'd assume more of a perimeter skillset, he's kind of a good mismatch option that way," Cam Williams told Patriots Unfiltered after the pick.

Polk was with new Patriots receiver coach Tyler Hughes at Washington, giving New England unique insight into the player. He makes the tenth wide receiver on the Patriots roster as the position group figures to be highly competitive this summer as the team.

