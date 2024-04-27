Instant Analysis: Patriots Add Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in Second Round

The Patriots struck again on offense with their second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, nabbing wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk of Washington after executing a trade with the Chargers in which they moved down a three picks and flipping a fifth-round pick into a fourth-round pick.
Polk will join third overall selection Drake Maye as the Patriots have added two promising players that should help remake their attack.
Polk had an excellent 2023 season with 143 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns as part of Washington's dynamic attack that landed in the National Championship game. A receiver with good hands and reliable playmaking, Polk's skillset will be useful for the Patriots offense.
"Overall, Polk must continue developing as a route runner, but he is natural athlete addressing the football, with three-level instincts and pro-level toughness," wrote Dane Brugler in "The Beast". "A potential NFL starter, his game is reminiscent of Josh Palmer's when he was coming out of Tennessee."
"He definitely brings versatility to the game, he's a guy that played inside and outside, I'd assume more of a perimeter skillset, he's kind of a good mismatch option that way," Cam Williams told Patriots Unfiltered after the pick.
Polk was with new Patriots receiver coach Tyler Hughes at Washington, giving New England unique insight into the player. He makes the tenth wide receiver on the Patriots roster as the position group figures to be highly competitive this summer as the team.
