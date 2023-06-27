Official website of the New England Patriots

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Jun 27, 2023 at 03:57 PM
stadium-field-scenic-wm

A look at the New England Patriots upcoming opponents for the 2024 season and beyond. All opponents are listed in Alphabetical order.

In 2020, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which added a 17th game beginning in 2021.

To view the Patriots 2023 schedule click here.

2024 SEASON

HOME

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • AFC West Opponent to be Determined

AWAY

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • AFC North Opponent to be Determined
  • 17th Game NFC North Opponent to be Determined

2025 SEASON

HOME

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • AFC West Opponent to be Determined
  • NFC East Opponent to be Determined

AWAY

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • AFC South Opponent to be Determined

2026 SEASON

HOME

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Denver Broncos
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New York Jets
  • AFC North Opponent to be Determined

AWAY

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Angeles Chargers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • AFC South Opponent to be Determined
  • NFC West Opponent to be Determined

2027 SEASON

HOME

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • New York Giants
  • Tennessee Titans
  • AFC North Opponent to be Determined
  • NFC South Opponent to be Determined

AWAY

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • AFC West Opponent to be Determined

