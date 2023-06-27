Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the New England Patriots upcoming opponents for the 2024 season and beyond. All opponents are listed in Alphabetical order.
In 2020, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which added a 17th game beginning in 2021.
To view the Patriots 2023 schedule click here.
2024 SEASON
HOME
- Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Rams
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Seattle Seahawks
- AFC West Opponent to be Determined
AWAY
- Arizona Cardinals
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
- AFC North Opponent to be Determined
- 17th Game NFC North Opponent to be Determined
2025 SEASON
HOME
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- AFC West Opponent to be Determined
- NFC East Opponent to be Determined
AWAY
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- AFC South Opponent to be Determined
2026 SEASON
HOME
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Jets
- AFC North Opponent to be Determined
AWAY
- Buffalo Bills
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- AFC South Opponent to be Determined
- NFC West Opponent to be Determined
2027 SEASON
HOME
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- AFC North Opponent to be Determined
- NFC South Opponent to be Determined
AWAY
- Buffalo Bills
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- AFC West Opponent to be Determined