The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021’s free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we’ll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah gives his choice for the best quarterback fit for the Patriots in the draft, along with.

Jeremiah highlights best draft fits for Patriots

Prior to the start of NFL Free Agency we take a quick look at the popular players being mock drafted to the Patriots.

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

The Patriots have reportedly made a move to re-acquire a tackle that they won Super Bowl 53 with.

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

The reported trade to bring back tackle Trent Brown is part of a re-shaping of the offensive line.

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Brandon King gives Bill Belichick fresh haircut for a cause

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Patriots News Blitz 3/11: See why the Patriots are going to win free agency

Patriots add two compensatory draft selections

Previewing the 2021 Season

2021 Patriots Opponents

The NFL has announced the Patriots opponents for the 2021 season. Patriots.com breaks them all down.

2021 OPPONENT ANALYSIS 2021 - 2024 OPPONENTS

February's Best of Lil' Pats Fans presented by Bob's Discount Furniture

February's Best PETriot of the Month Submissions presented by GEICO

Latest Interviews and Podcasts

Patriots Unfiltered 3/11: NE shopping N'Keal Harry?, Draft WRs and Top FAs Patriots could be interested in?

Patriots Unfiltered 3/9: Trent Brown Trade Analysis, Free Agency Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 3/4: Youth Movement, Interest in Kyle Van Noy and Kyle Rudolph

Pats from the Past, Episode 24: Troy Brown

Patriots Unfiltered 3/2: Free Agency Preview, Evaluating the Draft QBs

Patriots Unfiltered 2/25: Recent Mock Drafts, Attracting Top Free Agents, Taking Stock of Current Roster

Do Your Part, Episode 6: Sam 'Bam' Cunningham and the 1970 USC-Alabama game that helped change college football in the South

Patriots Playbook 2/24: Offseason Moves and Draft Scenarios

Lifestyle

Barber/linebacker Brandon King got himself a new client: Bill Belichick.

Brandon King gives Bill Belichick fresh haircut for a cause

Julian Edelman shared the message on Wednesday.

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Adrienne Smith will be part of the Patriots and Revolution Foundations Women in Sports Panel on Thursday.

Boston Renegade Adrienne Smith's mission to empower, inspire the next generation of women in football

You can listen to the conversation on the latest episode of "Do Your Part," an official Patriots podcast.

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Dave Ziegler on planning for NFL Draft, Free Agency

Patriots All Access: Offseason Preview

Black History Month: Tippett, McCourty and Slater reflect on Social Justice initiatives

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Bringing Cheer to the Pandemic 

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Robert Kraft calls healthcare superheroes with invitation to Super Bowl LV

Tales of the Threads: Patriots Jerseys Throughout the Years

Jim Nagy on challenges of 2021 Senior Bowl

Top 10 Plays of 2020

Reflecting on past 10 months as vaccinations begin at Gillette Stadium

Patriots This Week: Season Recap

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Takeaways from the 2020 season, Offensive and Defensive MVPs, Jakobi Meyers 1-on-1

Locker Room Sound Following the Victory Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. New York Jets

Press Pass: 'That's what the game is all about, just competing, having fun and enjoying the moment'

Belichick 1/3: 'Proud of the way the team, the players competed'

Cam Newton 1/3: 'We wanted to start the year off in a great way'

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

McCourty 1/3: 'It's a good way to end the season'

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

Belestrator: Game Planning For The Jets 

Cam Newton 12/31: 'We can still end the season the right way and that's with a win'

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

A deep dive into some advanced statistics shows which strengths the New England Patriots should maintain and which weaknesses they must address in the 2021 offseason.

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

The Patriots have plenty of questions to answer this offseason and plenty of ammunition to make some big splashes.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2021 through 2024.

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Taking a look back at the New England Patriots 2020 rookie class and how they will project into the future.

