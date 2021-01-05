Trending Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

Trending Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Trending Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for New England

Trending Belichick: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'

Trending Patriots select Tre Nixon with No. 242 pick in 2021 draft

Trending College Highlights: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

Trending Patriots select William Sherman with the No. 197 pick in 2021 draft

Trending Patriots select Cameron McGrone with No. 177 pick in 2021 draft

Trending College Highlights: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

Trending Patriots select Rhamondre Stevenson with the No. 120 pick in 2021 draft

Trending Recap of the 2nd & 3rd rounds for New England

Trending Belichick: 'You try to acquire good football players and then figure out how to use them'

Trending 2021 NFL Draft: Breaking down Christian Barmore's college highlights

Trending College Highlights: Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma

Trending Patriots select Ronnie Perkins with the No. 96 pick in 2021 draft

Trending Inside the Patriots Draft Room: Round 2

Trending Patriots select Christian Barmore with No. 38 pick in 2021 draft

Trending College Highlights: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

Trending Mac Jones arrives in Foxboro

Trending Mac Jones Jersey Presentation & Media Availability

Trending Landon Dickerson surprises Mac Jones with congratulatory message

Trending Scott Pioli: Why Mac Jones won Round 1 of draft

Trending Inside the Patriots Draft Room: Round 1

Trending Belichick: 'The process is a lot more about looking forward'

Trending 2021 NFL Draft: Breaking down Mac Jones' college highlights

Trending Recap of the first round for New England

Trending Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

Trending Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

Trending Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Trending College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Trending Patriots All Access: Draft Preview

Trending Previewing our Thursday Night Draft Live Coverage

Trending One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Trending 2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

Trending Jonathan Jones surprises his father with his dream car

Trending Next Gen Stats: Top 30 prospects by Draft Score

Trending Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Trending Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments

Trending Draft Preview: Wide Receivers