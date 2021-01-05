Official website of the New England Patriots
DRAFT TRACKER
Round 1 • Pick 15 (15) • QB Mac Jones
Round 2 • Pick 6 (38) • DT Christian Barmore
Round 3 • Pick 33 (96) • EDGE Ronnie Perkins
Round 4 • Pick 15 (120) • RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Round 5 • Pick 33 (177) • LB Cameron McGrone
Round 6 • Pick 4 (188) • SAF Joshuah Bledsoe
Round 6 • Pick 13 (197) • OT Will Sherman
Round 7 • Pick 15 (242) • WR Tre Nixon
Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick
Patriots honor a legend prior to their final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins
Lauren Spencer sits down with the New England Patriots second and third round draft picks, Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins to discuss draft day and playing for the Patriots.
10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft
With eight players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots made some significant additions to their team. Here's what they mean.
Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft
Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including reaction from the head coach and newest players.
Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks
The Patriots selected three players in the front seven over the weekend, creating some competition on defense.
Latest Articles
Presented by
Trending Videos
Presented by
NFL Draft
Julian Edelman Retirement
Previewing the 2021 Season
Latest Photos
Latest Interviews and Podcasts
Rhamondre Stevenson Conference Call 5/1: 'It's a great feeling knowing I have Bill Belichick as a head coach'
Lifestyle
Get to know Mac Jones, the Patriots first-round pick
Get to know the newest Patriot, first round pick Mac Jones.
Meet Don Cox, the man who announced the Patriots first round draft pick
You may have been wondering who announced the Patriots first draft pick. We have the answer for you.
Featured Videos
Bill Belichick 5/1: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'
Featured
Patriots Unfiltered Q & A
Ask A Question
Send in your Patriots question and it could be answered in our weekly Unfiltered Q & A column.