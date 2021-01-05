Official website of the New England Patriots

Round 1 • Pick 15 (15) • QB Mac Jones
Round 2 • Pick 6 (38) • DT Christian Barmore
Round 3 • Pick 33 (96) • EDGE Ronnie Perkins
Round 4 • Pick 15 (120) • RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Round 5 • Pick 33 (177) • LB Cameron McGrone
Round 6 • Pick 4 (188) • SAF Joshuah Bledsoe
Round 6 • Pick 13 (197) • OT Will Sherman
Round 7 • Pick 15 (242) • WR Tre Nixon
Patriots honor a legend prior to their final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

Lauren Spencer sits down with the New England Patriots second and third round draft picks, Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins to discuss draft day and playing for the Patriots.

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

With eight players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots made some significant additions to their team. Here's what they mean.

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including reaction from the head coach and newest players.

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

The Patriots selected three players in the front seven over the weekend, creating some competition on defense.

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

2021's draft will be Ernie Adams' last with Patriots

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day three

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Transcript: Bill Belichick Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Mac to the future

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Draft Spotlight: Does three-round NFL.com mock fill the right Patriots needs?

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

Julian Edelman Retirement

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Photos: The best of Julian Edelman 

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Previewing the 2021 Season

2021 Patriots Opponents

2021 Patriots Opponents

The NFL has announced the Patriots opponents for the 2021 season. Patriots.com breaks them all down.

2021 OPPONENT ANALYSIS 2021 - 2024 OPPONENTS

Photos: Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Photos: Patriots seventh round pick Tre Nixon in action 

Tre Nixon Conference Call 5/1: 'It's every kids' dream to hear their name called in the Draft'

Joshuah Bledsoe Conference Call 5/1: 'I am a high energy player'

William Sherman Conference Call 5/1: 'It's crazy to actually get drafted by the Patriots'

Cameron McGrone Conference Call 5/1: 'I feel like I bring a winning attitude'

Patriots Unfiltered 5/1: 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 Analysis

Rhamondre Stevenson Conference Call 5/1: 'It's a great feeling knowing I have Bill Belichick as a head coach'

Ronnie Perkins Conference Call 4/30: 'Excited for this whole opportunity'

Patriots Unfiltered 4/30: NFL Draft Day 2 Analysis, Mac Jones Interview

Yes, Nike was in the Patriots War Room.

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Meet your newest Patriots.

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Get to know the newest Patriot, first round pick Mac Jones.

Get to know Mac Jones, the Patriots first-round pick

You may have been wondering who announced the Patriots first draft pick. We have the answer for you.

Meet Don Cox, the man who announced the Patriots first round draft pick

Mac Jones Jersey Presentation & Media Availability

Bill Belichick 5/1: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'

Inside the Patriots Draft Room: Round 2

Inside the Patriots Draft Room: Round 1

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for New England

Recap of the 2nd & 3rd rounds for New England

Recap of the first round for New England

Mac Jones arrives in Foxboro

Bill Belichick 4/29: 'The process is a lot more about looking forward'

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

One-on-one with Davon Godchaux

One-on-one with Kyle Van Noy: 'Everything happens for a reason'

Ted Karras on returning to Patriots: 'It's been great seeing my old friends and teammates'

Thank You Patrick Chung

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots 2021 Draft capital as of April 28, 2021.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2021 through 2024.

