 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 25 - 02:00 PM | Fri Apr 26 - 01:55 PM

Lazar's Best Available Players for the Patriots on Day Two of the NFL Draft

Exclusive: Inside the Draft Room After the Selection of Drake Maye

Analysis: New Regime Makes its Mark with Maye

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Eliot Wolf: Draft Pick Reaction

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Instant Analysis: Patriots Take UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Third Overall

Photos: Patriots First Round Pick Drake Maye In Action

Drake Maye: "I'm competing to win"

Jerod Mayo on drafting Drake Maye: "I am very happy, I am very excited"

Drake Maye goes No. 3 to Patriots

Drake Maye College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Photos: NFL Draft Red Carpet

Photos: Inside the Patriots Draft Room

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots All Access: Live Draft Preview, One-on-One with Eliot Wolf

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:21 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
16x9_Maye

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 3: Drake Maye, QB - University of North Carolina

headshot-drake-maye

Drake Maye

#- QB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: North Carolina

Related Links

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Drake Maye was the obvious pick ... hes been QB2 since the season ended and the Patriots now have to go to work to support him to make sure he's their guy going forward.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Maye was the easy and obvious pick, filling a huge need with a high-ceiling player who has all the traits necessary to be a top tier NFL quarterback. He'll probably need a bit of time to get up to speed but the Patriots now have a key piece in place as they go about their rebuild.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: It was always Maye.

Albert Breer, NBC Sports Boston: The Patriots are taking UNC QB Drake Maye with the third pick

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The #Patriots are picking at No. 3. And it's Drake Maye from UNC. No trade, just their potential franchise QB.

Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. It's perfect.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: From those on the ground in Detroit: That moment when Drake Maye picked up the phone and the Patriots were on the line.

Doug Kyed, Boston Herald: Can Drake Maye start right away for the Patriots?

Mayo says the best players will play but also notes there aren't many rookies ready to jump in and play.

Scott Zolak, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Ready to compete". "Let's go win games". Oh hell yes. Go do it!!

FitzyGFY: The Maye-triot! The A-Maye-zing One! Maye-d To Win! Drake & Bake!

Mark Daniels, MassLive: Step 1: Jacoby Brissett
Step 2: Mac Jones traded to Jacksonville
Step 3: Drake Maye
Boom.

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team: The Vikings and Giants tried to get the #Patriots to slide out.

The new regime didn't play any dangerous games. Just get your guy and move on.

Matt Chatham, Patriots Alumni: Mayo 🤝 Maye

Ben Volin, The Boston Globe: The Patriots have their next quarterback: Drake Maye, the biggest, strongest-armed QB in the draft

Adam Schefter, ESPN: One source said there is "0 chance" the Patriots trade the No. 3 overall pick. They will stick and take their QB of the future

Trey Wingo, NFL Analyst: Drake Maye goes to New England. 3 QBs at the start of the draft. The problem is…..there is literally no offensive talent around him. Patriots have to now get him weapons to work with or New England will be in the same situation

Jerry Thorton, Barstool Sports: The Eagle has landed!

Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal: Maye is the pick at #3. Vikings and Giants were interested in moving up to grab him, but the Pats stand pat.

Related Content

news

Lazar's Best Available Players for the Patriots on Day Two of the NFL Draft

With the Patriots holding the 34th and 68th selections on Friday, who could New England target after selecting QB Drake Maye in the first round?
news

Transcript: Drake Maye Draft Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's draft press conference on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
news

Analysis: New Regime Makes its Mark with Maye

In the first draft of the new regime, the Patriots were happy to sit tight and grab Drake Maye with the third overall pick.
news

Instant Analysis: Patriots Take UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Third Overall

The New England Patriots selected University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Transcript: Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf Draft Press Conference 

Read the full transcript from Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf's press conference after the first pick.
news

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

What made new QB Drake Maye a no-brainer first-round pick for the Patriots. 
news

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
news

NFL Legends and Active Players to Announce Selections at 2024 NFL Draft 

Pro Football Hall of Famers and Detroit Lions Legends Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders among day two announcers.
news

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Here are Mike Dussault's 50 favorite 2024 draft fits for the New England Patriots.
news

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Here are Evan Lazar's 50 favorite 2024 draft fits for the New England Patriots.
news

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Lazar's Best Available Players for the Patriots on Day Two of the NFL Draft

Transcript: Drake Maye Draft Press Conference

Analysis: New Regime Makes its Mark with Maye

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Instant Analysis: Patriots Take UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Third Overall

Transcript: Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf Draft Press Conference 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Exclusive: Inside the Draft Room After the Selection of Drake Maye

Get an inside look at the Patriots Draft Room during the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Eliot Wolf: Draft Pick Reaction

Patriots Unfiltered checks in with Eliot Wolf, the Patriots Director of Scouting to discuss their First Round Draft Pick, Drake Maye!

Drake Maye: "I'm competing to win"

Patriots First Round Draft Pick Drake Maye addresses the media on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jerod Mayo on drafting Drake Maye: "I am very happy, I am very excited"

Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf address the media on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Hype Video: Patriots First Round Pick Drake Maye

Watch college football highlights from Patriots 2024 NFL Draft pick Drake Maye. The University of Carolina quarterback was taken third overall by New England.

Bucky Brooks on Patriots selecting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall: 'The comparisons to Josh Allen are real'

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks on New England Patriots selecting quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall: 'The comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback josh Allen are real' on "NFL Draft Center"
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising