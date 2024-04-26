Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick 3: Drake Maye, QB - University of North Carolina
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Drake Maye was the obvious pick ... hes been QB2 since the season ended and the Patriots now have to go to work to support him to make sure he's their guy going forward.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Maye was the easy and obvious pick, filling a huge need with a high-ceiling player who has all the traits necessary to be a top tier NFL quarterback. He'll probably need a bit of time to get up to speed but the Patriots now have a key piece in place as they go about their rebuild.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: It was always Maye.
Albert Breer, NBC Sports Boston: The Patriots are taking UNC QB Drake Maye with the third pick
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The #Patriots are picking at No. 3. And it's Drake Maye from UNC. No trade, just their potential franchise QB.
Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. It's perfect.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: From those on the ground in Detroit: That moment when Drake Maye picked up the phone and the Patriots were on the line.
Doug Kyed, Boston Herald: Can Drake Maye start right away for the Patriots?
Mayo says the best players will play but also notes there aren't many rookies ready to jump in and play.
Scott Zolak, 98.5 The Sports Hub: Ready to compete". "Let's go win games". Oh hell yes. Go do it!!
FitzyGFY: The Maye-triot! The A-Maye-zing One! Maye-d To Win! Drake & Bake!
Mark Daniels, MassLive: Step 1: Jacoby Brissett
Step 2: Mac Jones traded to Jacksonville
Step 3: Drake Maye
Boom.
Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team: The Vikings and Giants tried to get the #Patriots to slide out.
The new regime didn't play any dangerous games. Just get your guy and move on.
Matt Chatham, Patriots Alumni: Mayo 🤝 Maye
Ben Volin, The Boston Globe: The Patriots have their next quarterback: Drake Maye, the biggest, strongest-armed QB in the draft
Adam Schefter, ESPN: One source said there is "0 chance" the Patriots trade the No. 3 overall pick. They will stick and take their QB of the future
Trey Wingo, NFL Analyst: Drake Maye goes to New England. 3 QBs at the start of the draft. The problem is…..there is literally no offensive talent around him. Patriots have to now get him weapons to work with or New England will be in the same situation
Jerry Thorton, Barstool Sports: The Eagle has landed!
Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal: Maye is the pick at #3. Vikings and Giants were interested in moving up to grab him, but the Pats stand pat.