New England Patriots

Apr 18 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 23 - 11:55 AM

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Photos: Patriots Center David Andrews Receives Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Patriots Unfiltered: Takeaways from Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Presser, Evaluating the Draft QBs, Potential Trades

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Patriots Catch-22: Top 10 Mock Drafts, Michael Penix Visit with NE, Top 50 Big Board

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Photos: Patriots First Round Picks from the Past 20 Years

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Photos: Patriots Begin Second Week of Phase One Offseason Workouts

Patriots Unfiltered: Spotlighting the QB Draft Class, Jayden Daniels Unconventional Playing Style, WR Landscape

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Meet the 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

The New England Patriots hold eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.

Apr 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
NFL Draft Stage - AP Photo
AP Photo by Ben Liebenberg

The New England Patriots hold eight selections in the draft. The Patriots enter the 2024 draft with the 3rd pick overall for the first time in team history. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.

WHEN:

  • 8 p.m. (ET) Thursday, April 25 (Round 1)
  • 7 p.m. (ET) Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2-3)
  • 12 p.m. (ET) Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 4-7)

DRAFTING:

The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds with a total of 257 selections. In addition, a total of 34 compensatory choices were awarded.

ON THE CLOCK:

  • Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
  • Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
  • Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection
  • Round 7: 4 minutes per selection

HOW TO WATCH THE NFL DRAFT

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+.

PATRIOTS DRAFT LIVE STREAMS

PATRIOTS UNFILTERED DRAFT SHOWS

Patriots.com's flagship radio show, Patriots Unfiltered will offer live coverage of the NFL Draft with instant analysis of all the picks.

The schedule of live shows are noted below for Patriots.com (all times eastern):

  • Thursday, April 25, 7:30 PM - End of First Round, Patriots Unfiltered Live from Patriots Draft Party.
  • Friday, April 26, 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live.
  • Saturday, April 27, 1 PM - 3 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live.

The schedule of live shows on the New England Patriots official social accounts are noted below (all times eastern):

  • Thursday, April 25, 8:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live from Patriots Draft Party.
  • Friday, April 26, 7 PM - 8 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live.
  • Saturday, April 27, 1 PM - 2 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live.

Patriots official apps for iOS and Android, and official social accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

PATRIOTS POST-DRAFT PRESS CONFERENCES

Patriots.com will live stream post-draft press conferences at the conclusion of each day of the draft. These press conferences will also be streaming to the Patriots official social accounts as well as the Patriots official apps.

PATRIOTS DRAFT STATUS

ROUND SELECTION OVERALL HOW ACQUIRED
1 3 3 Assigned Selection
2 2 34 Assigned Selection
3 4 68 Assigned Selection
4 3 103 Assigned Selection
5 2 137 Assigned Selection
6 4 180 Assigned Selection
6* 17 193 From Jacksonville
7* 11 231 From Chicago

6*: Obtained from Jacksonville in a trade in exchange for QB Mac Jones on March 14, 2023.

7*: Obtained from Chicago in a trade in exchange for WR N'Keal Harry on July 13, 2022.

HISTORY OF #3 (FIRST ROUND)

PATRIOTS AT #3: The Patriots hold the 3rd pick overall for the first time in team history.

NOTABLE PICKS: The 3rd overall selection has been used on 11-time Pro Bowl WR Larry Fitzgerald in 2004 by the Arizona Cardinals, 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer WR Andre Johnson by the Houston Texans in 2003 and Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders by the Detroit Lions in 1989.

LAST YEAR AT #3: The Houston Texans selected DE Will Anderson out of Alabama with the 3rd pick overall. He played in 15 games with 13 starts and finished with 45 tackles and 7 sacks and earned a Pro Bowl berth and was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

HISTORY OF #34 (SECOND ROUND)

PATRIOTS AT #34: The Patriots have made two selections at No. 34 overall. In 2009, the Patriots selected S Patrick Chung from Oregon and LB Steve Nelson from North Dakota State in 1974. Chung was a three-time Super Bowl Champion with New England, who played in 141 games with 112 starts and 22 postseason games. Nelson spent his entire 14-year career with the Patriots and the three-time Pro Bowler was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993.

NOTABLE PICKS: The 34th overall selection was used on 6-time Pro Bowl S Tim McDonald in the 1987 NFL Draft by the then St. Louis Cardinals. McDonald went on to win a Super Bowl in 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers. In 1971, the Pittsburgh Steelers used the 34th pick overall to pick four-time Super Bowl Champion, and Pro Football Hall of Famer LB Jack Ham out of Penn State.

LAST YEAR AT #34: Last year, the Detroit Lions selected TE Sam LaPorta with the 34th pick overall out of Iowa. He earned Pro Bowl honors and All-Rookie Honors.

HISTORY OF #68 (THIRD ROUND)

PATRIOTS AT #68: The Patriots have never made a selection with the 68th pick overall.

NOTABLE PICKS: The 68th pick was used on LB Lance Briggs out of Arizona by Chicago in the 2003 NFL Draft. Briggs was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was voted as one of the 100 greatest Bears players of all-time during his 12 seasons. Former player and coach Jack Del Rio played linebacker in the NFL for New Orleans, Kansas City, Dallas, Minnesota and Miami after being drafted with the 68th pick overall by the Saints out of USC in the 1985 NFL Draft. He served as coach in the NFL and was head coach for Jacksonville and Oakland.

A YEAR AGO AT #68: The Detroit Lions used the 68th pick in the 2023 draft on QB Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. He began the year on the reserve/ non-football injury list before being reinstated to the active roster late in the year and serving as the third quarterback.

NFL DRAFT 101

DRAFT ORDER

The NFL's 2024 draft order was derived from the reverse order of 2023 regular season records, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion, the Super Bowl runner-up and the playoff teams. Teams that made the playoffs are ordered by which round of the playoffs they are eliminated. For teams with identical records, the tiebreaker is strength of schedule; the team with the lowest strength of schedule drafts first. The final tiebreaker is a coin flip.

PASSING ON A SELECTION

If a team does not make a pick during its allotted time period, the team "passes" and the pick will defer to the next team. The initial team may then at any point make a pick, regardless of whether or not the subsequent team has made a pick.

ROUND-BY-ROUND ROTATION

The draft order of teams with identical records will rotate by round, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion and the Super Bowl runner-up, which will draft last and next-to-last in each round. In ties that involve three or more teams, the team at the bottom of the tied segment in a given round will move to the top of the segment for the next round, while all other teams in the segment move down one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.

COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES

A total of 34 compensatory choices in the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams. The Patriots have been awarded a total of 48 compensatory selections in the 31 years since the system was adopted prior to the 1994 draft, the fourth-most in the NFL.

Numbers and Positioning: The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents, with a maximum of four. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds, based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Formula: Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Details can be found at www.nflcommunications.com.

