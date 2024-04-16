Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

38. WR Brenden Rice, USC

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Complementary Playmaker

As the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, Brenden plays a much different brand of receiver than his father. Rice is a big-bodied X receiver at 6-2, 208 pounds, who does show some separation quickness on the vertical route tree. However, he'll mostly win at the catch point with strong play through contact throughout the route. Rice's issue is that it takes a while to accelerate to top speed, which often wastes decent release footwork. He'll beat the corner at the line but doesn't have that instant second gear to stack over the top, forcing him to play through constant contact. Although you wish he had a little more juice to throttle down off the line, Rice has a chance to be a capable X receiver for a team looking for some size.

39. WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Complementary Playmaker

Walker is a legit vertical threat who plays to his 4.36 speed with long strides to eat up a cushion and explode past defenders. He also has an above-average catch radius and decent body control along the sideline to make more difficult catches. However, Walker is still a project receiver. He doesn't have many branches to his route tree, doing a lot of his damage on vertical routes against off-coverage. Walker also struggled with focus drops and finishing through contact, especially at the Senior Bowl, where his stock took a huge hit. There's a starting-caliber skill set there as an outside receiver, and pairing him with Maye could be an enticing option, but Walker's archetype has a lower hit rate in the NFL recently.

40. WR Javon Baker, UCF

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Complementary Playmaker

We should've probably talked more about Baker as a potential Patriots target, so let's do it here. Baker is at his best at the top of routes, where he suddenly snaps off routes off his vertical stems. The foundation is his ability to stack corners and track the deep ball over his shoulder, so DBs have to respect his ability to finish deep targets at the catch point, and that opens up avenues for some flashy intermediate wins. After transferring from Alabama, Baker finished a strong two-year campaign at UCF with 1,139 yards and seven scores in 2023. There's a lot of buzz about him.

41. QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Low-End Starter/High-End Backup

Rattler was a five-star recruit and the top quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. Although he never put it all together at two different schools over five seasons, Rattler has starting-caliber arm talent and manages the pocket well. The 24-year-old's arm strength is almost too good for his own good, as he has zero fear of testing downfield windows from different platforms. Along with some dangerous throws and poor timing through his reads, Rattler also doesn't have prototypical size (6-0, 211 pounds). Still, you can talk yourself into Rattler being a better lottery ticket than safer prospects like Bo Nix or Michael Pratt due to his arm talent and moxie. Gardner Minshew is a solid comparison.

42. RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Complementary Playmaker

Allen is a classic early-down back with tremendous size at 6-1, 235 pounds, and good college production, as is tradition with Wisconsin backs. He has a nasty stiff arm and is tough to bring down in the open field with good build-up speed. However, he needs to buy into the bully ball back style rather than trying to dance around tackles. Allen is built like a classic Patriots RB.

43. OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Developmental Prospect

Amegadjie is a wide-bodied left tackle with ridiculously long arms (36 1⁄8"). He looks the part of an NFL prospect, dominating with play strength and suffocating length/hand strength the way you'd want to see a smaller school prospect dominate that level of competition. However, Yale ran an RPO-heavy offense, so Amegadjie didn't have many pass sets that translate to the NFL. Still, he was a man amongst boys in the Ivy League with starting-caliber play strength and measurables.

44. TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Developmental Prospect

Johnson is a traits-based projection after posting an elite 9.93 relative athletic score with 4.57-speed at 6-6, 259 pounds. There's so much untapped potential for the Penn State product, who flashes receiving skill and has the frame to develop into a much better blocker. But he only had 76 catches in college and has some shaky run-blocking technique. Although the athleticism is rare for his size, it's unknown whether or not it'll lead to production at the next level.

45. OT Javon Foster, Missouri

Round Projection: Rounds 3-4, NFL Potential: Swing Tackle/Low-End Starter

Foster is an experienced left tackle prospect with 41 career starts in the SEC. He knows how to use his 35-inch arms to keep pass-rushers at his fingertips and combines it with upper-body power to generate movement in the run game. However, Foster is a segmented mover with choppy feet who struggles to change directions. You also worry about how his pads rise as he chops his feet in his pass sets, exposing himself to power rushers. Foster is a strong run blocker with good length and experience, but his uncoordinated pass sets worry you at the next level.

46. S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Round Projection: Day Three, NFL Potential: Role Player/High-End Backup