2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
PICK: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
LAST UPDATED: January 9, 2024
Trapasso's Analysis:
"The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC."
EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
PICK: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
LAST UPDATED: January 9, 2024
Wilson's Analysis:
"The Patriots cannot come out of this draft without a quarterback. Drake Maye could push Caleb Williams for QB1, depending on the team -- and Jayden Daniels could be in the QB2 conversation, too. This QB class is deep at the top, so different teams will have different favorites."
EXPERT: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
PICK: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
LAST UPDATED: January 9, 2024
Iyer's Analysis:
"The Patriots have already waved the white flag on Mac Jones, who didn't work out at all as a pocket passer. Here they can go for the much bigger arm and athletic upside of Maye, who is a much better version of Howell, his Tar Heels predecessor."
EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
PICK: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024
Edward's Analysis:
"With two of the perceived top quarterback prospects off the board, New England goes in another direction to address the wide receiver room. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best prospect eligible for the draft."
EXPERT: Nick O'Malley, MassLive
PICK: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024
O'Malley's Analysis:
"A reach? Maybe. But it may be a necessity to make a bold move like this with the Patriots on track to miss out on the top two quarterbacks in this draft. Daniels is everything that Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe haven't been. He's athletic and has a cannon for an arm. He can escape the pocket to either buy time for a big pass play or take off running."
EXPERT: Jeff Risdon, DraftWire / USA Today
PICK: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
LAST UPDATED: January 5, 2024
Risdon's Analysis:
"In this scenario, the Patriots opt for the early consensus top overall prospect in Harrison to help bolster an offense that sorely needs playmaking oomph."
EXPERT: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
PICK: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024
Sikkema's Analysis:
"Patriots should target a quarterback no matter what. If it isn't Maye or Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels, is a special dual-threat talent — a worthy swing of the bat."
EXPERT: Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports
PICK: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024
Cheah's Analysis:
"At 3rd overall, do you want the 3rd best QB in the draft? Olu Fashanu may not be a sexy pick that sells jerseys, but he's a prototypical Offensive Tackle with elite size, length, and athleticism. He should keep New England's signal caller upright for a long time."
