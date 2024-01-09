2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

PICK: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

O'Malley's Analysis:

"A reach? Maybe. But it may be a necessity to make a bold move like this with the Patriots on track to miss out on the top two quarterbacks in this draft. Daniels is everything that Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe haven't been. He's athletic and has a cannon for an arm. He can escape the pocket to either buy time for a big pass play or take off running."