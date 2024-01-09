2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 09, 2024 at 01:48 PM
Patriots.com Staff
Pictured in graphic is Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18).

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

AP Photo by L.G. Patterson
EXPERT: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

PICK: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

LAST UPDATED: January 9, 2024

Trapasso's Analysis:
"The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC."

Click here for Chris Trapasso's full mock draft.

AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
EXPERT: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

PICK: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

LAST UPDATED: January 9, 2024

Wilson's Analysis:
"The Patriots cannot come out of this draft without a quarterback. Drake Maye could push Caleb Williams for QB1, depending on the team -- and Jayden Daniels could be in the QB2 conversation, too. This QB class is deep at the top, so different teams will have different favorites."

Click here for Ryan Wilson's full mock draft.

AP Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez
EXPERT: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

PICK: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

LAST UPDATED: January 9, 2024

Iyer's Analysis:
"The Patriots have already waved the white flag on Mac Jones, who didn't work out at all as a pocket passer. Here they can go for the much bigger arm and athletic upside of Maye, who is a much better version of Howell, his Tar Heels predecessor."

Click here for Vinnie Iyer's full mock draft.

AP Photo by Barry Reeger
EXPERT: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports 

PICK: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024

Edward's Analysis:
"With two of the perceived top quarterback prospects off the board, New England goes in another direction to address the wide receiver room. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best prospect eligible for the draft."

Click here for Josh Edward's full mock draft.

AP Photo by Gerald Herbert
EXPERT: Nick O'Malley, MassLive

PICK: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024

O'Malley's Analysis:
"A reach? Maybe. But it may be a necessity to make a bold move like this with the Patriots on track to miss out on the top two quarterbacks in this draft. Daniels is everything that Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe haven't been. He's athletic and has a cannon for an arm. He can escape the pocket to either buy time for a big pass play or take off running."

Click here for Nick O'Malley's full mock draft.

AP Photo by John Bazemore
EXPERT: Jeff Risdon, DraftWire / USA Today

PICK: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

LAST UPDATED: January 5, 2024

Risdon's Analysis:
"In this scenario, the Patriots opt for the early consensus top overall prospect in Harrison to help bolster an offense that sorely needs playmaking oomph."

Click here for Jeff Risdon's full mock draft.

AP Photo by Vasha Hunt
EXPERT: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

PICK: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024

Sikkema's Analysis:
"Patriots should target a quarterback no matter what. If it isn't Maye or Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels, is a special dual-threat talent — a worthy swing of the bat."

Click here for Trevor Sikkema's full mock draft.

AP Photo by Keith Srakocic
EXPERT: Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports

PICK: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

LAST UPDATED: January 8, 2024

Cheah's Analysis:
"At 3rd overall, do you want the 3rd best QB in the draft? Olu Fashanu may not be a sexy pick that sells jerseys, but he's a prototypical Offensive Tackle with elite size, length, and athleticism. He should keep New England's signal caller upright for a long time."

Click here for Steven Cheah's full mock draft.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

